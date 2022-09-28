List Of Top 10 Highest Paid Celebrities On Instagram 2022

Instagram is one of the most popular social networking platforms out there, with over 2 billion monthly active users. Users come to the social media platform to create and share photos, videos, and reels with each other.

Another great thing about Instagram is that, apart from socially connecting its users, it also pays them for using the platform (though not every user). This has given birth to what we know as influencer marketing. However, Instagram only pays those users who are active, have a significant amount of followers and create authentic content.

Instagram influencers are famous, and they do earn a lot. Still, they will not be classified as celebrities. However, real celebrities with massive, global fan bases can also be categorized as influencers.

Instagram pays over $2 million per post to some celebrities. Who are they?

With this, we come to the list of the top 10 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram according to the latest report of 2022 published by Hopperhq.

List Of Top 10 Highest-Paid Instagram Celebrities

1. Christiano Ronaldo | Price Per Post: $2,397,000

Soccer and non-soccer fans alike know who Christiano Ronaldo is. Christiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays for Manchester United K.C.. He is one of the most prominent and successful sports players in the world. With 484 million followers on Instagram, Christiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid Instagram celebrity of 2022.

2. Kylie Jenner | Price Per Post: $1,835,000

Kylie Jenner is one of the most prominent celebrities in the beauty industry. She is the founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics, which has an annual turnover of over 500 million. She is one of the most successful influencers, and the 2nd highest paid Instagram celeb.

3. Lionel Messi | Price Per Post: $1,777,000

Who doesn’t love Lionel Messi? Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays forward for Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Messi is one of the most famous athletes in the world. He has a huge fan base on Instagram and is the third highest-paid Instagram celebrity.

4. Selena Gomez | Price Per Post: $1,735,000

Selena Gomez is a singer, an actress and the owner of the successful beauty brand ‘Rare Beauty'. She was introduced to the industry as a child actor with the series Barney & Friends and has enjoyed love and affection from her gigantic fan base even after she switched to music. She is the fourth highest-paid Instagram celebrity as of 2022.

5. Dwayne Johnson | Price Per Post: $1,713,000

Dwayne Johnson, better known as the Rock, is an American actor and producer. Previously, he was a professional wrestler in the WWE. considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, he was a major driving force behind WWE’s success. The Rock is now one of the most popular actors in the world and the fifth highest-paid Instagram celebrity.

6. Kim Kardashian | Price Per Post: $1,689,000

Kim Kardashian is an American Socialite and influencer who rose to fame following the success of a reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The influencer is a beauty role model for many women, although she has been criticized several times for promoting toxic beauty standards which are almost unattainable by natural methods.

As one of the most famous women in the beauty industry, Kim Kardashian naturally has a huge fan base and is the sixth highest-paid Instagram celebrity.

7. Ariana Grande | Price Per Post: $1,687,000

Ariana Grande is an actor, singer, and songwriter. The two-time Grammy winner holds 27 Guinness World Records in her name. She is one of the most critically acclaimed singers/pop stars of the generation. She is, without a doubt, one of the best and most popular singers in the world. Ariana Grande is also the 7th highest-paid Instagram celebrity.

8. Beyoncé | Price Per Post: $1,393,000

What can we say about Beyoncé which hasn’t already been said? The Queen B is a singer, songwriter and actress and is the rarest of talents the world has ever seen. She has broken records, made history, and garnered a massive following and love from her fans. She is one of the most critically- acclaimed and popular singers of all time. Beyoncé is the 8th highest-paid Instagram celebrity.

9. Khloe Kardashian | Price Per Post: $1,320,000

Kardashians are one of the most affluent families in Hollywood. Khloe Kardashian, like her sister, is also an influencer. She is also the co-founder of the clothing brand, Good American. Khloe Kardashian is the ninth highest-paid Instagram celebrity.

10. Kendall Jenner | Price Per Post: $1,290,000

Kendall Jenner is a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. She is a supermodel and is often praised for her appearance. She is among the top supermodels in the world and also the highest-paid Victoria’s Secret model. Kendall Jenner is the tenth highest-paid Instagram celebrity.

Justin Beiber, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Virat Kohli, and Nicki Minaj are the next five highest-paid Instagram celebrities, respectively. Virat Kohli is the only Indian in the top 20 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram.

Instagram's Top 10 Highest-Paid Celebrities 2022 Chart