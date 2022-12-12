Top 10 Google’s Most Searched Athletes in the World (2022)

Google’s Year in Search 2022: After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, most major sports events returned to their former glory in 2022. Several tournaments opened their doors to fans as well after a long break. Athletes have always been a topic of interest for the public due to their humble backgrounds and nationalist appeal. Many have accumulated a vast amount of wealth and celebrity status.

Almost all the most famous athletes in the world are either footballers, boxers, or basketballers. Tennis players, NFL stars, and cricketers are also renowned around the world. However, in 2022, not boxers, not footballers but tennis players dominated the Google search results in the year 2022. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams topped the list of Google’s Most Searched Athletes in the World in 2022. Read on to find out which other athletes made the list.

1) Novak Djokovic

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic dominated the news in 2022 for his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, who claimed that he was vaccinated as a child and has nothing against the COVID-19 vaccine, took a personal stand. Djokovic drew widespread criticism from the medical community for jeopardizing his and other people’s well-being. However, Djokovic remained adamant against getting vaccinated, even if it meant forfeiting international tennis tournaments.

2) Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal was another tennis star who led the search results in 2022. The Spanish athlete is known for his physical toughness and determination on the tennis court. At 36 years of age, Nadal is showing no signs of slowing down and proved the critics wrong when he won the 2022 Australian Open and French Open. Nadal has earned 22 Grand Slam singles titles, the most for any male player in history.

3) Serena Williams

Serena Williams was in the headlines in 2022 over rumours of her retirement and the Will Smith Oscars Slap incident. Serena and her sister Venus Williams were the subjects of the biographical drama, King Richard. The film starred Will Smith as the sisters’ father and their coach, Richard Williams.

Will Smith won an Oscar for his performance and also assaulted comedian Chris Rock at the ceremony. Serena Williams also played in the 2022 US Open but was forced out of the tournament early. She appeared to have retired on the spur of the moment but later claimed otherwise.

4) Manti Te'o

Manti Te’o is an American football linebacker whose life and career were the subject of the Netflix documentary Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist. The film was based on the true incident of 2012, in which Manti Te’o was catfished by a transgender woman, who led the footballer to believe that his fictitious online girlfriend had died of leukaemia. The scandal threatened the talented Te’o’s career and legacy, but the footballer came out on top eventually and is currently a free agent after playing for the Chicago Bears since 2020.

5) Shaun White

Shaun White is an American snowboarder and skateboarder. He is a five-time Olympian and three-time Olympic gold medalist in half-pipe snowboarding. Shaun White is considered the greatest half-pipe snowboarder in history and competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing but failed to reach the podium.

6) Yuzuru Hanyu

Yuzuru Hanyu is a Japanese former figure skater who won the Olympic Gold Medal in 2014 and 2018. A two-time World champion, a four-time Grand Prix Final champion, and a six-time Japanese national champion, Hanyu is often called the greatest figure skater of all time. In 2022, Hanyu decided to turn professional and step away from competitive figure skating after 12 years.

7) Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner is an American basketballer and WNBA star who was arrested in Russia for carrying hashish (cannabis) oil in her luggage. While US officials maintained that she was wrongfully detained, a Russian court sentenced her to nine years in prison. Griner’s openly gay status and controversial past comments also made her a polarising figure in the US. President Joe Biden recently brought her back to the US after a prisoner swap with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

8) Gerard Piqué

Spanish footballer Gerard Pique served as the centre-back for the national team and the popular pro football club Barcelona. Pique had a successful career and announced his retirement from football in 2022. Pique was also in the news for his rocky marriage with pop singer Shakira and his battle with allegations of cheating throughout 2022.

9) Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez is a former mixed martial artist and UFC Heavyweight Champion who shocked the sporting world when he went on a drive-by shooting rampage in California. Velasquez, along with an accomplice, rammed into an SUV and shot at a man sitting inside. The man was Harry Goularte Jr., an alleged paedophile who was reportedly out on bail for molesting one of Cain’s close relatives. Cain shot an unintended person instead of his main target and was arrested. The incident sent shockwaves across the world, with many of Cain’s UFC colleagues wholeheartedly supporting him and calling for his release.

10) Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is a Spanish tennis player who is currently the world's No. 1 ranked tennis player. At only 19 years old, Alcaraz has won ATP Tour singles titles and beat Casper Ruud in the US Open final to become the youngest No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings.

