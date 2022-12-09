Top 10 Google’s Most Searched People in India (2022)

Google’s Year In Search 2022: Google has unveiled its most-searched queries in the year 2022 in various categories, including actors, athletes, movies and people. While Johnny Depp was the most searched person on the internet globally in 2022, the results were completely different in India.

Nupur Sharma, Droupadi Murmu and Rishi Sunak topped the list of Google’s Most Searched People In India in 2022. Read on to find out who the other most-searched people in India are.

List of Top 10 Google’s Most Searched People in India in 2022

1) Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma went from a promising BJP candidate to one of the most controversial women in India within a span of days. Nupur Sharma came under fire for her comments on Prophet Muhammad. She faced death and rape threats, and her remarks were also criticised by Gulf countries. The BJP immediately suspended Sharma, and she even drew flak from the Supreme Court of India. While Nupur Sharma eventually apologized, there were calls for her execution, and she has kept a low profile since.

2) Droupadi Murmu

In 2022, BJP’s Droupadi Murmu became the first person belonging to the tribal community and the second woman to serve as President of India. Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to Odisha, succeeded Ram Nath Kovind in the office.

3) Rishi Sunak

In 2022, Rishi Sunak became the first non-white Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Liz Truss resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party. Sunak is of Indian origin but was born and raised in the UK. He is a divisive figure in the UK because of his economic policies and his marriage to millionaire Akshata Murthy. The pair have a combined net worth more than the King of England.

4) Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi emerged from his cave in 2022, when he announced his relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. Modi is a fugitive Indian businessman who founded the popular Indian Premier League. However, Modi fell from grace after being found guilty of money laundering, misconduct, and indiscipline by the BCCI. Modi fled India in 2010 and has been living in the UK ever since.

5) Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen trended throughout 2022 due to her acting comeback in the OTT series Aarya and her relationship with Lalit Modi. Sen was heavily criticised when her relationship with fugitive Lalit Modi was made public. Sen has remained quiet on the matter but has continued to display affection for Modi on social media.

6) Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora is a popular Indian influencer who rose to prominence after appearing in a dancing video for "Kacha Badam." She also appeared on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. However, the main reason behind Anjali Arora’s massive social media footprint is an obscene video that went viral in 2022. Anjali has denied the video is hers.

7) Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer, blogger, and boxer who has gained prominence on the web for his short stature and hilarious behaviour. Rozik suffers from the growth hormone deficiency, due to which he has the features of a child even though he’s 19 years old. Rozik grew in popularity after participating in the reality show Big Boss.

8) Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra politician Eknath Shinde grabbed national headlines when he plunged the state government into crisis. Shinde gathered over two-thirds of the party members and dissolved the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with Shiv Sena, INC and NCP. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray eventually resigned, with Shinde succeeding him as CM and Shiv Sena head.

9) Pravin Tambe

Veteran leg spinner Pravin Tambe created history when he became the oldest-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) debutant at the age of 41. Tambe was picked by the Rajasthan Royals for the 2013 season even though he lacked any prior professional cricket experience. Even though Tambe retired in 2018, he topped searches in India in 2022, thanks to his Disney+ biopic ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’ starring Shreyas Talpade.

10) Amber Heard

Amber Heard was among the top 3 most searched women in the world and even made it to the top 10 list in India. Heard gained notoriety during the much-publicized "Trial of the Century," which culminated in 2022. Heard was involved in a multi-million dollar defamation suit with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, who claimed that she harmed his reputation by falsely accusing him of domestic violence. Heard had obtained a restraining order against Depp in 2016 and insinuated on multiple occasions that Depp abused her. However, the jury found Amber Heard guilty of defaming Depp and ordered her to pay $10 million in damages.

