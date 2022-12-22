Top 7 Best Football Players of India (2022)

Year Ender 2022: Football is quickly gaining popularity in India, thanks to the global appeal of the game and its well-known players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

South Asia has more football fans than many European and South American countries' entire populations. In India alone, over 100 million people watched the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. The Indian Super League has also helped popularise football and spread its influence to every corner of India.

The names Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on the tip of every football fan’s tongue. However, it’s also important to know about the local football players than just following international stars.

On that note, we bring you the list of the top 7 best football players in India in 2022.

1. Lallianzuala Chhangte

Position: Winger

ISL Team: Mumbai City FC

Age: 25

Lallianzuala Chhangte is currently one of the best football players in India. The Mizoram native has scored 4 international goals for the Indian national team in 16 appearances. Chhangte currently plays in the Indian Super League for Mumbai City and has scored 4 goals in 16 appearances.

2. Anwar Ali

Position: Centre-Back

ISL Team: FC Goa

Age: 22

Anisa Anwar Ali is an Indian footballer who has been playing for FC Goa in the Indian Super League since 2022. He previously represented the Delhi club as well as the Indian National Team, for whom he scored four goals. Ali was diagnosed with a rare heart disease in 2019 but has overcome all odds to craft a bright future for himself in football.

3. Mohammad Yasir

Position: Winger

ISL Team: Hyderabad FC

Age: 24

Mohammad Yasir is a Manipur-born football player who is one of the most promising prospects in India. Yasir plays for the Hyderabad FC club in the ISL and has scored 5 goals in 59 appearances.

4. Bipin Singh

Position: Winger

ISL Team: Mumbai City FC

Age: 27

Bipin Singh Thounaojam is another football player from Manipur who currently plays for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. Singh is the club's leading goal scorer with 18 goals in 74 appearances. He also plays for the Indian national team.

5. Naorem Roshan Singh

Position: Left back

ISL Team: Bengaluru FC

Age: 23

Naorem Roshan Singh is a Manipur-born footballer who is among the best defenders in Indian football. However, Singh is known for his versatility. He has scored one goal for Bengaluru FC in 19 appearances and also became one of the youngest players on the national team.

6. Sahal Abdul Samad

Position: Attacking midfielder, winger

ISL Team: Kerala Blasters

Age: 25

Sahal Abdul Samad is a prolific striker who has made a name for himself at both the league stage and the national level. Born in the UAE, Samad is a fierce striker who has scored 10 goals for Kerala Blasters in 82 appearances. He has also been playing for the national team since 2019 and has two international goals in 20 appearances.

7. Anirudh Thapa

Position: Center midfielder

ISL Team: FC Chennaiyin

Age: 24

Anirudh Thapa is the captain of the FC Chennaiyin club and is currently one of the best players in India. He has scored three goals for the India national team in 38 appearances and is on his way to becoming a future star. Thapa was born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and started playing football at age 10. Thapa is known for his passing, elusiveness, footwork, and on-field awareness.

Also Read: Top 10 Most High Profile Mergers and Acquisitions of 2022

Also Read: List of Top 10 Google’s Most Searched Actors in the World (2022)

Also Read: Top 10 Google’s Most Searched Athletes in the World (2022)