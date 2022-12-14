Top 10 Google’s Most Searched Actors in the World (2022)

Google’s Year in Search 2022: Many renowned actors made their comeback to the big screen in 2022, with varying degrees of success. Some also gained prominence due to controversies, while others experienced a resurgence in their popularity.

All in all, 2022 was a great year for movies and for everyone in the film industry. And it’s clearly evident in Google’s year-end search results for 2022. Three famous actors were at the top of the list of Google’s most searched people in the world in 2022.

Unsurprisingly, the trio—Johnny Depp, Will Smith, and Amber Heard—also topped the list of Google’s most searched actors in the world in 2022.

Read on to find out who else made the list.

1) Johnny Depp

Johnny Deep dominated most of 2022, first due to the controversies surrounding his long-delayed defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard and then after winning the trial. Depp had sued Aquaman actress Amber Heard for $50 million in defamation after she insinuated that she was abused throughout their four-year relationship.

The pair went head-to-head in court, but Depp emerged as the winner of the "trial of the century." Depp had earlier lost a similar libel suit in the UK but gained back his reputation after winning the US trial.

2) Will Smith

Will Smith shocked Hollywood and the world when he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony. Rock made a joke mocking Smith’s wife Jada’s bald appearance, which wasn’t taken in good spirits by the I Am Legend actor.

Smith climbed up stage and assaulted Chris Rock in front of the whole world and later accepted the award for Best Actor. Smith was condemned by the film industry, which called for better measures to protect comedians and severely punish Smith.

3) Amber Heard

Amber Heard went from a domestic abuse survivor and activist to one of the most hated women on the planet within a few months.

Heard lost the much-publicized defamation trial and received the wrath of the entire internet. She was accused of reaping the benefits of the #Metoo movement by destroying the career of Johnny Depp with her false allegations.

4) Chris Rock

Chris Rock was on the receiving end of one of the craziest stage incidents ever. Rock made a joke about Jada Smith’s appearance. While most people laughed, Jada’s husband, Will Smith, wasn’t so appreciative of the joke that made fun of his wife’s health condition.

Rock was slapped by Smith on stage, finished hosting like a professional, and didn’t fight back or throw a temper tantrum. Chris Rock’s popularity has skyrocketed ever since, and he’s been selling out his stand-up comedy shows.

5) Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith was on the receiving end of the joke that sparked the Oscars 2022 slapgate scandal. Jada suffers from the skin condition alopecia, which causes hair loss in the affected body part. Jada was sporting a shaved head at the Oscars ceremony, which comedian Chris Rock joked about.

Most people laughed, including Jada’s husband, Will Smith, but he soon charged up the stage and assaulted Rock on live television. Many people believe it was Jada Smith who forced Will to defend her honour. Jada also trended after news of her admitted affair with her son’s friend Augustus Alsina remerged.

6) Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn was the breakout star of 2022. The British actor received praise for playing the newly-introduced Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, a lovable outcast and metalhead. Fans were left in awe at Quinn’s incredible charisma and acting chops within a few minutes of his introduction in Stranger Things season 4. Quinn’s popularity only grew further before he delivered one of the greatest television moments in history in the Stranger Things season 4 finale. Quinn trended throughout 2022

7) Evan Peters

Evan Peters is a popular American actor known for his stint in American Horror Story and the X-Men series, where he played the superhero Quicksilver. However, in 2022, Peters grabbed global attention with his eerily good portrayal of cannibalistic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s 10-episode series Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows and confirmed Evan Peters' rising star status in Hollywood.

8) Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield was once cast as the popular Marvel superhero Spider-Man in Sony’s reboot of the film series. The planned films were cancelled after two films, but Garfield returned as the iconic web swinger in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield’s Spider-Man return combined with his two award-winning performances in Tick, Tick... Boom and The Eyes of Tammy Faye turned him into a household name once again. Garfield is currently enjoying his well-earned acting hiatus, which was another much-talked-about event of 2022.

9) Julia Fox

Julia Fox is an Italian-American actress who gained prominence for her debut in the acclaimed 2019 film Uncut Gems. Fox is also a skilled fashion designer, model, and artist. However, Julia Fox grabbed eyeballs in 2022 for her brief fling with American rapper and controversial figure Kanye West. The pair’s relationship was widely publicised amid West’s harassment attempts against ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriends.

10) Ezra Miller

The Justice League and Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller have been in the news lately due to their shockingly erratic behaviour and disturbing allegations levelled against them. Ezra Miller went from having one of the brightest careers in Hollywood to a paranoid loony within a few months.

Miller was accused of sexual abuse, intimidation, kidnapping, numerous assaults, robbery, endangering the safety of minors, and even grooming. On top of that, Ezra Miller reportedly stocked up on weapons and was living in fear of both the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan.

Due to the severity and absurdity of the allegations, Ezra Miller trended in 2022. Also, the future of Miller’s upcoming DCU movie The Flash, which stars them as the titular superhero, was put in jeopardy.