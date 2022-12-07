These are the top 10 most-asked questions on Google in the year 2022! Have a look!

Google is a wonderful place for people to drop all their queries, get answers to even the most complicated questions, and thus sleep peacefully at night.

Today, people not only learn from Google but also get that “peace of mind” when they get all their impulsive questions answered.







Have you ever wondered what people all around the globe ask on Google? What are people around the world most curious to know? In that case, you are reading just the right piece of content today, as we bring to you the 10 most asked questions on Google in 2022.

Here is the top question people ask on Google, “what to watch?”

Wondering how many people looked for the answer to this question. Neither 1, nor 2, nor 3, but actually, 7.5 million online search queries have been found for this question. Clearly, people enjoy binge-watching!

The second in the list is, “What is My IP?”. This question is the second most popular question on Google.

Here are the top 10 questions people searched for on Google in 2022!

what to watch

This question was searched by 9,140,000 people!

where’s my refund

The question had a monthly search volume of 7,480,000.

how you like that

The question had a monthly search volume of 6,120,000.

what is my IP address?

The question had a monthly search volume of 4,090,000.

how many ounces in a cup

The question had a monthly search volume of 2,740,000.

What time is it

The question had a monthly search volume of 1,830,000

how I met your mother

The question had a monthly search volume of 1,830,000

how to screenshot on mac

The question had a monthly search volume of 1,830,000

where am i

The question had a monthly search volume of 1,500,000

how to lose weight fast

The question had a monthly search volume of 1,500,000