Top 10 Slowest Cities in the World

Urban traffic congestion is a spreading issue for cities globally, affecting daily travel times, economic productivity, and overall quality of life. The latest report from TomTom Traffic Index, following statistics from more than 600 million connected devices, scores cities based on average travel time every 10 kilometers, congestion, and hours lost in traffic per year. Below is an in-depth review of the world's slowest moving cities for drivers. The most congested cities have high population density, fast urbanization, old infrastructure, and a rise in car ownership. All these factors come together to form traffic jams, particularly during rush hours, causing even short trips to become time-consuming. The Top 10 Slowest Cities Rank City, Country Avg. Travel Time (per 10 km) Congestion Level (%) Annual Time Lost (hours) 1 Barranquilla, Colombia 36 min 6 sec 45 130 2 Kolkata, India 34 min 33 sec 32 110 3 Bengaluru, India 34 min 10 sec 38 117 4 Pune, India 33 min 22 sec 34 108 5 London, UK 33 min 17 sec 32 113 6 Kyoto, Japan 33 min 16 sec 39 95 7 Lima, Peru 33 min 12 sec 47 155 8 Davao City, Philippines 32 min 59 sec 49 136 9 Trujillo, Peru 32 min 56 sec 34 102 10 Dublin, Ireland 32 min 45 sec 47 155

1. Barranquilla, Colombia Average travel time per 10 km: 36 min 6 sec

Congestion level: 45%

Annual time lost: 130 hours Barranquilla leads the world rankings, with motorists taking more than 36 minutes to travel a mere 10 kilometers. Although there has been some relief from last year, congestion is still a main problem, particularly at peak times. 2. Kolkata, India Average travel time per 10 km: 34 min 33 sec

Congestion level: 32%

Annual time lost: 110 hours Kolkata’s narrow lanes and aging infrastructure contribute to its position as the second slowest city. Commuters face long delays, particularly in the city center. 3. Bengaluru, India Average travel time per 10 km: 34 min 10 sec

Congestion level: 38%

Annual time lost: 117 hours Known as India’s tech hub, Bengaluru’s rapid growth has outpaced its infrastructure, resulting in severe traffic bottlenecks and increased travel times.

4. Pune, India Average time to travel per 10 km: 33 min 22 sec

Level of congestion: 34%

Time lost annually: 108 hours Pune continues to be one of the slower cities, but with a bit of an improvement in travel times this year compared to the previous year. 5. London, United Kingdom Average time to travel per 10 km: 33 min 17 sec

Congestion level: 32%

Time lost annually: 113 hours London is the slowest European city, and drivers waste considerable time each day because of jams, particularly in the city center. 6. Kyoto, Japan Average travel time per 10 km: 33 min 16 sec

Congestion level: 39%

Annual time lost: 95 hours The traditional layout of Kyoto and the high tourist arrival make it a slow-moving city, especially during peak travel periods. 7. Lima, Peru Average travel time per 10 km: 33 min 12 sec

Congestion level: 47%

Annual time lost: 155 hours

Lima's congestion is one of the worst in the world, with drivers losing over six days a year stuck in traffic. 8. Davao City, Philippines Average travel time per 10 km: 32 min 59 sec

Congestion level: 49%

Annual time lost: 136 hours Davao City's fast urbanization and restricted road expansion caused severe delays for commuters. 9. Trujillo, Peru Average travel time per 10 km: 32 min 56 sec Congestion level: 34% Annual lost time: 102 hours Trujillo has the same issues as Lima, high congestion and low speeds. 10. Dublin, Ireland Average travel time per 10 km: 32 min 45 sec Congestion level: 47% Annual lost time: 155 hours Key Insights Indian cities lead the top 10, which mirrors the pressing requirement for infrastructure improvement and improved urban planning.

Latin American urban areas such as Barranquilla, Lima, and Trujillo experience chronic congestion as a result of fast-paced urban development and narrow road networks.

Even European and Asian cities like London, Kyoto, and Dublin have their problems with congestion, frequently caused by historic urban planning and high population.