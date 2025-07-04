Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Top 10 Slowest Cities in the World

A new report identifies the world's slowest cities for drivers, based on average travel time and congestion. Barranquilla, Colombia, tops the list, followed by Indian cities Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune. High population density, urbanization, and old infrastructure contribute to severe traffic jams. The findings highlight the global challenge of urban congestion, urging smarter city planning.

Jul 4, 2025, 16:49 IST

Urban traffic congestion is a spreading issue for cities globally, affecting daily travel times, economic productivity, and overall quality of life. The latest report from TomTom Traffic Index, following statistics from more than 600 million connected devices, scores cities based on average travel time every 10 kilometers, congestion, and hours lost in traffic per year. Below is an in-depth review of the world's slowest moving cities for drivers.

The most congested cities have high population density, fast urbanization, old infrastructure, and a rise in car ownership. All these factors come together to form traffic jams, particularly during rush hours, causing even short trips to become time-consuming.

The Top 10 Slowest Cities

Rank

City, Country

Avg. Travel Time (per 10 km)

Congestion Level (%)

Annual Time Lost (hours)

1

Barranquilla, Colombia

36 min 6 sec

45

130

2

Kolkata, India

34 min 33 sec

32

110

3

Bengaluru, India

34 min 10 sec

38

117

4

Pune, India

33 min 22 sec

34

108

5

London, UK

33 min 17 sec

32

113

6

Kyoto, Japan

33 min 16 sec

39

95

7

Lima, Peru

33 min 12 sec

47

155

8

Davao City, Philippines

32 min 59 sec

49

136

9

Trujillo, Peru

32 min 56 sec

34

102

10

Dublin, Ireland

32 min 45 sec

47

155

1. Barranquilla, Colombia

  • Average travel time per 10 km: 36 min 6 sec

  • Congestion level: 45%

  • Annual time lost: 130 hours

Barranquilla leads the world rankings, with motorists taking more than 36 minutes to travel a mere 10 kilometers. Although there has been some relief from last year, congestion is still a main problem, particularly at peak times.

2. Kolkata, India

  • Average travel time per 10 km: 34 min 33 sec

  • Congestion level: 32%

  • Annual time lost: 110 hours

Kolkata’s narrow lanes and aging infrastructure contribute to its position as the second slowest city. Commuters face long delays, particularly in the city center.

3. Bengaluru, India

  • Average travel time per 10 km: 34 min 10 sec

  • Congestion level: 38%

  • Annual time lost: 117 hours

Known as India’s tech hub, Bengaluru’s rapid growth has outpaced its infrastructure, resulting in severe traffic bottlenecks and increased travel times.

4. Pune, India

  • Average time to travel per 10 km: 33 min 22 sec

  • Level of congestion: 34%

  • Time lost annually: 108 hours

Pune continues to be one of the slower cities, but with a bit of an improvement in travel times this year compared to the previous year.

5. London, United Kingdom

  • Average time to travel per 10 km: 33 min 17 sec

  • Congestion level: 32%

  • Time lost annually: 113 hours

London is the slowest European city, and drivers waste considerable time each day because of jams, particularly in the city center.

6. Kyoto, Japan

  • Average travel time per 10 km: 33 min 16 sec

  • Congestion level: 39%

  • Annual time lost: 95 hours

The traditional layout of Kyoto and the high tourist arrival make it a slow-moving city, especially during peak travel periods.

7. Lima, Peru

  • Average travel time per 10 km: 33 min 12 sec

  • Congestion level: 47%

  • Annual time lost: 155 hours

Lima's congestion is one of the worst in the world, with drivers losing over six days a year stuck in traffic.

8. Davao City, Philippines

  • Average travel time per 10 km: 32 min 59 sec

  • Congestion level: 49%

  • Annual time lost: 136 hours

Davao City's fast urbanization and restricted road expansion caused severe delays for commuters.

9. Trujillo, Peru

Average travel time per 10 km: 32 min 56 sec

Congestion level: 34%

Annual lost time: 102 hours

Trujillo has the same issues as Lima, high congestion and low speeds.

10. Dublin, Ireland

Average travel time per 10 km: 32 min 45 sec

Congestion level: 47%

Annual lost time: 155 hours

Key Insights

  • Indian cities lead the top 10, which mirrors the pressing requirement for infrastructure improvement and improved urban planning.

  • Latin American urban areas such as Barranquilla, Lima, and Trujillo experience chronic congestion as a result of fast-paced urban development and narrow road networks.

  • Even European and Asian cities like London, Kyoto, and Dublin have their problems with congestion, frequently caused by historic urban planning and high population.

The TomTom Traffic Index 2024 reveals the international character of city congestion. Overcoming these issues calls for concerted actions in public transportation investment, intelligent traffic management, and green urban planning. As cities expand further, creative solutions will be critical to keep economies and people on the move.


 


