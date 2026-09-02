Ranked: Top 5 Coconut Producing States in India (2026)

Coconut is synonymous with religious festivities across India, and it is also regarded as a superfood due to its high nutritional properties. India is the largest producer of coconuts in the world in 2026. But do you know which states in India produce the most coconuts, let us explore this in detail in the following lines. Top 5 Coconut Producing States in India The top 5 coconut producing states of India in 2026 are as follows: 1. Karnataka Karnataka leads the coconut production in India with 6,151 million coconuts which is 28.78% of the total coconut produced in India. Its major coconut producing regions are Tumakuru also known as Kalpataru Nadu or the Land of Coconut Trees, Chikkamagaluru, and Dakshina Kannada. Karnataka was able to achieve the top spot largely due to high yielding varities, expanded irrigation facilities and policies supporting coconut production.

2. Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu produced about 28.50% of the total coconut produced in India which is 6092 million placing it in the second spot. Coimbatore, Pollachi, Thanjavur, and Tiruppur are the major coconut producing belts of Tamil Nadu and the state also has one of the country's most developed coconut processing industries, turning raw coconuts into desiccated coconut, coconut milk, and other packaged products. 3. Kerala Kerala used to be the largest coconut producing state of India but it has slipped to third position in 20206, it has produced approximately 5,523 million coconuts, around 25.84% of India's total. Even though Kerala has the largest land area dedicated to coconut production, about 7.6 lakh hectares, more than either Karnataka or Tamil Nadu its production has dipped in recent years.

4. Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh produced around 1,707 million coconuts and are placed in the fourth position. Its main coconut producing regions runs through the East and West Godavari districts, along the state's coastal delta region. Andhra Pradesh also posts the highest coconut productivity per hectare of any major state, meaning its farms get more coconuts out of each hectare planted than the other top coconut producing states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu or Kerala. 5. West Bengal West Bengal is the fifth largest coconut producing state of India, its coconut producing areas are concentrated in North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and Nadia. While its total output is far smaller than the top 4 states, West Bengal is considered as a rising producer in eastern India. Is India the world's largest coconut producer?