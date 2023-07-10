The United States is home to some of the most iconic and breathtaking national parks in the world. From the towering geysers of Yellowstone to the cliffs of the Grand Canyon, there is something for everyone in these natural wonders.

Here are the top 5 National Parks in the USA:

Yellowstone National Park – Wyoming

Source: Wikipedia

Yellowstone National Park is a must-visit for any nature lover. This is the world’s first National Park according to the National Park Service. The US Department of Interior mentions that This park is home to over 10,000 geothermal features, including geysers, hot springs, mud pots, and fumaroles. Yellowstone is also home to a wide variety of wildlife, including bison, elk, wolves, and bears.

Yellowstone is located in the western United States, straddling the states of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. The park has 2.2 million acres of land.

Yellowstone is a land of extremes. The park is home to both the highest point in Wyoming (Eagle Peak) and the lowest point is Reese Creek. The park is also home to a variety of ecosystems, including forests, mountains, lakes, and rivers.

Grand Canyon National Park- Arizona

Source: National Park Service

Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. This canyon is 277 miles long, up to 18 miles wide, and one mile deep, according to the US Department of Interior.

The Grand Canyon is a popular destination for hiking, camping, and sightseeing.

The Grand Canyon was formed over millions of years by the Colorado River. The river has been carving away at the rock, slowly creating the canyon that we see today. The canyon is home to a variety of different ecosystems, including forests, deserts, and grasslands.

Yosemite National Park- California

Source: National Park Service

Yosemite National Park is a crown jewel of the United States National Park System. Located in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California, Yosemite is home to some of the most spectacular scenery in the world, including towering waterfalls, granite cliffs, and giant sequoia trees.

Yosemite National Park is 1,169 square miles and 94% of the park is dedicated to wildlife according to the Yosemite National Park site.

It is a popular destination for hiking, camping, rock climbing, and other outdoor activities. The park is also home to a number of historical sites, including the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoia Trees and Yosemite Valley Chapel.

Glacier National Park- Montana

Source: Travel Triangle

Glacier National Park is located in northwestern Montana, and the park is home to a stunning array of mountains, glaciers, lakes, and forests.

Glacier National Park was established in 1910 to protect the park's unique ecosystem. The park is home to over 130 named lakes, more than 1,000 different species of plants, and hundreds of species of animals.

According to Glacier National Park, the park covers about one million acres of land that protects about 25 active glaciers.

Some of the most popular activities in Glacier National Park include hiking, camping, fishing, boating, and wildlife-watching. The park is also home to a number of historic sites, including the Going-to-the-Sun Road, which is a scenic highway that winds its way through the park.

Zion National Park – Utah

Source: Wikipedia

Zion National Park is a stunning natural wonder located in southwestern Utah. The park is home to towering sandstone cliffs, deep canyons, and lush vegetation. Zion is a popular destination for hiking, camping, and rock climbing.

The park was established in 1919 and is named after the Virgin River, which flows through the canyon.

Zion National Park is home to a variety of plant and animal life. Some of the most common plants in the park include juniper, pinyon pine, cottonwood, and maple trees. Animals in the park include bighorn sheep, deer, coyotes, and foxes.