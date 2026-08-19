Humanoid robots are a type of robot that is designed to look like a human and do work like we humans do.

These humanoid robots can walk, use their hands to do work, see objects, analyse the work with a camera that is installed in their body, and perform different tasks.

In 2026, humanoid robots are becoming an essential part of technology worldwide, and many countries such as China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and several European countries are adopting humanoid robots to develop better and smarter work using this latest robotic technology.

Here in this article, let’s explore what humanoid robots are, list the top countries leading in humanoid robot technology, how these robots are used, why many countries are investing in humanoid robot technology, and what the future of humanoid robots is.