Top 5 Javelin Throwers With Throws Over 90m: Pathirage Joins Elite List
Who has thrown over 90m in javelin? Check the top 5 throwers, including Rumesh Pathirage, and Jan Zelezny.
Rumesh Pathirage has made another history in the men's javelin this year. He made a 92.07m throw at the Zurich Diamond League. This was his second throw beyond this season where his first throw which was above 90m came earlier in Rome with 92.62m.
This achievement puts him in a very small group of javelin throwers. There are very few athletes in history who have crossed the 90m mark.
Rumesh Pathirage Throws 92.07m in Zurich
Pathirage was in top form at the Zurich Diamond League. He built a lead with an 89.90m throw earlier in the competition. Then, in his final attempt, he made a 92.07m throw which made him win the event.
Pathirage's Two 92m-Plus Throws
|
Competition
|
Throw
|
Rome Diamond League
|
92.62m
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Zurich Diamond League
|
92.07m
Who Are the Top 5 Javelin Throwers to Cross 90m?
There are only a few athletes who have achieved the 90m mark. Here is a list with their best throws:
|
Thrower
|
Country
|
Best Throw
|
Jan Zelezny
|
Czech Republic
|
98.48m
|
Johannes Vetter
|
Germany
|
97.76m
|
Aki Parviainen
|
Finland
|
93.09m
|
Rumesh Pathirage
|
Sri Lanka
|
92.62m
|
Raymond Hecht
|
Germany
|
92.60m
The Javelin Throwers Who Have Crossed 92m Twice
Crossing 90m is rare but crossing 92m more than once is even rarer. Before Pathirage's Zurich throw, there were only three men in history who had crossed the 92m mark.
|
Thrower
|
Country
|
Best Throw
|
Jan Zelezny
|
Czech Republic
|
98.48m
|
Johannes Vetter
|
Germany
|
97.76m
|
Aki Parviainen
|
Finland
|
93.09m
|
Rumesh Pathirage
|
Sri Lanka
|
92.62m
Where Does Neeraj Chopra Stand Among 90m-Plus Javelin Throwers?
Neeraj Chopra is India's biggest javelin star and his personal best throw is 90.23m. He achieved this mark and became the first Indian, and the first Asian athlete, to cross the 90m mark in javelin throw.
When his stats are compared with Pathirage, Chopra's mark is lower by more than two metres. Pathirage currently holds the edge in terms of best career throw.
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