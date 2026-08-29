Top 5 Javelin Throwers With Throws Over 90m: Pathirage Joins Elite List

Rumesh Pathirage has made another history in the men's javelin this year. He made a 92.07m throw at the Zurich Diamond League. This was his second throw beyond this season where his first throw which was above 90m came earlier in Rome with 92.62m.

This achievement puts him in a very small group of javelin throwers. There are very few athletes in history who have crossed the 90m mark.

Rumesh Pathirage Throws 92.07m in Zurich

Pathirage was in top form at the Zurich Diamond League. He built a lead with an 89.90m throw earlier in the competition. Then, in his final attempt, he made a 92.07m throw which made him win the event.

Pathirage's Two 92m-Plus Throws

Competition Throw Rome Diamond League 92.62m Zurich Diamond League 92.07m