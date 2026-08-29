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Top 5 Javelin Throwers With Throws Over 90m: Pathirage Joins Elite List

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 13:19 IST

Who has thrown over 90m in javelin? Check the top 5 throwers, including Rumesh Pathirage, and Jan Zelezny.

Top 5 Javelin Throwers With Throws Over 90m
Top 5 Javelin Throwers With Throws Over 90m

Rumesh Pathirage has made another history in the men's javelin this year. He made a 92.07m throw at the Zurich Diamond League. This was his second throw beyond this season where his first throw which was above 90m came earlier in Rome with 92.62m.

This achievement puts him in a very small group of javelin throwers. There are very few athletes in history who have crossed the 90m mark. 

Rumesh Pathirage Throws 92.07m in Zurich

Pathirage was in top form at the Zurich Diamond League. He built a lead with an 89.90m throw earlier in the competition. Then, in his final attempt, he made a 92.07m throw which made him win the event. 

Pathirage's Two 92m-Plus Throws

Competition

Throw

Rome Diamond League

92.62m

Zurich Diamond League

92.07m

Who Are the Top 5 Javelin Throwers to Cross 90m?

There are only a few athletes who have achieved the 90m mark. Here is a list with their best throws: 

Thrower

Country

Best Throw

Jan Zelezny

Czech Republic

98.48m

Johannes Vetter

Germany

97.76m

Aki Parviainen

Finland

93.09m

Rumesh Pathirage

Sri Lanka

92.62m

Raymond Hecht

Germany

92.60m

The Javelin Throwers Who Have Crossed 92m Twice

Crossing 90m is rare but crossing 92m more than once is even rarer. Before Pathirage's Zurich throw, there were only three men in history who had crossed the 92m mark. 

Thrower

Country

Best Throw

Jan Zelezny

Czech Republic

98.48m

Johannes Vetter

Germany

97.76m

Aki Parviainen

Finland

93.09m

Rumesh Pathirage

Sri Lanka

92.62m

Where Does Neeraj Chopra Stand Among 90m-Plus Javelin Throwers?

Neeraj Chopra is India's biggest javelin star and his personal best throw is 90.23m. He achieved this mark and became the first Indian, and the first Asian athlete, to cross the 90m mark in javelin throw. 

When his stats are compared with Pathirage, Chopra's mark is lower by more than two metres. Pathirage currently holds the edge in terms of best career throw.


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 29, 2026, 13:19 IST

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