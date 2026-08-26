The sports goods manufacturing in India has got a major boost in the Union Budget 2026-27. After initiatives such as the 'Khelo India Mission', the government has now introduced a dedicated provision for sports goods manufacturing to build domestic capacity and innovation.

The aim is to promote the Make in India initiative and make the country a global hub for world class and affordable sports goods. The proposal also focuses on research and innovation in sports equipment development.

How Much Has Been Allocated for Sports Manufacturing?

The government has allocated a total of INR 500 crore in Union Budget 2026-27 for the promotion of sports goods manufacturing. This allocation is separate from the larger Khelo India Mission initiative.

The initiative is not only intended to strengthen existing sports manufacturing clusters in India but also aims to create more jobs in the sector.