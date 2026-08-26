How Much Has Been Allocated in Union Budget 2026-27 for Sports Goods Manufacturing?
The Union Budget 2026-27 has introduced a dedicated initiative for sports goods manufacturing. Know its key objectives, focus areas and major sports manufacturing centres in India.
The sports goods manufacturing in India has got a major boost in the Union Budget 2026-27. After initiatives such as the 'Khelo India Mission', the government has now introduced a dedicated provision for sports goods manufacturing to build domestic capacity and innovation.
The aim is to promote the Make in India initiative and make the country a global hub for world class and affordable sports goods. The proposal also focuses on research and innovation in sports equipment development.
How Much Has Been Allocated for Sports Manufacturing?
The government has allocated a total of INR 500 crore in Union Budget 2026-27 for the promotion of sports goods manufacturing. This allocation is separate from the larger Khelo India Mission initiative.
The initiative is not only intended to strengthen existing sports manufacturing clusters in India but also aims to create more jobs in the sector.
What Are the Key Objectives?
India currently exports around USD 275 million worth of sports goods annually, which accounts for only around 0.5% in the world. One of the primary objectives is to increase India's share in the global sports goods industry.
The key objectives include:
- Increase sports goods manufacturing in India
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Support research and new sports equipment designs
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Encourage the use of new materials in sports equipment
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Expand India’s role in the global sports goods market
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Create more jobs in manufacturing and related sectors
What Are the Major Sports Manufacturing Centres in India?
Despite India's relatively low share of the global sports manufacturing market, the country has several key regions with established sports goods manufacturing segments. With better infrastructure and government support, these regions can further expand their production and exports.
Below are details of two such major sports manufacturing centres in India.
Jalandhar (Punjab): Known mainly for inflatable balls primarily include (soccer, rugby, volleyball), protective pads, goal nets and hockey sticks.
Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): The city is famously known for cricket gear (English/Kashmir willow bats, leather balls, helmets) and track and field equipment.
These two cities account for around 75-80% of India’s sports manufacturing, as per NITI Aayog Report.
Countries like China invested heavily in research and innovation that has resulted in massive export growth today.
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Senior Content Writer
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com