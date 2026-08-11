Uttar Pradesh Becomes India’s Largest Milk-Producing State, Check Production Details

Milk is an important part of India’s dairy sector. India is the world’s largest milk-producing country, with Uttar Pradesh being the largest milk producer in India. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which State Is the Largest Milk Producer in India?

Uttar Pradesh is the largest milk-producing state in India. According to the latest Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2025, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 15.66% of India’s total milk production in 2024-25. Rajasthan ranked second with 14.82%.

How Much Milk Does Uttar Pradesh Produce?

Uttar Pradesh produced about 19.01 million tonnes of milk in 2024-25. Its share was 15.66% of India’s total milk production.

How Much Has UP’s Milk Production Increased?

According to the latest Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2025, UP’s milk production increased from about 27.7 million tonnes in 2016-17 to around 38.8 million tonnes in 2024-25.