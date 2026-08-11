Uttar Pradesh Becomes India’s Largest Milk-Producing State, Check Production Details
Uttar Pradesh has retained its position as India’s largest milk-producing state. Know its milk production, share, ranking and key facts about the dairy sector.
Milk is an important part of India’s dairy sector. India is the world’s largest milk-producing country, with Uttar Pradesh being the largest milk producer in India. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which State Is the Largest Milk Producer in India?
Uttar Pradesh is the largest milk-producing state in India. According to the latest Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2025, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 15.66% of India’s total milk production in 2024-25. Rajasthan ranked second with 14.82%.
How Much Milk Does Uttar Pradesh Produce?
Uttar Pradesh produced about 19.01 million tonnes of milk in 2024-25. Its share was 15.66% of India’s total milk production.
How Much Has UP’s Milk Production Increased?
According to the latest Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2025, UP’s milk production increased from about 27.7 million tonnes in 2016-17 to around 38.8 million tonnes in 2024-25.
Why Is Uttar Pradesh a Major Milk-Producing State?
Several factors support dairy production in UP like the state has a large livestock population. The rural households are widely involved in dairy farming. Dairy cooperatives and organised milk procurement have also expanded.
What Country is the Largest Milk Producer in the World?
India is the world’s largest milk-producing country. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying states that India contributes around 25% of global milk production.
Which States Produce the Most Milk in India?
The top five milk-producing states in 2024–25 were:
|Rank
|State
|Share of India’s Milk Production
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|15.66%
|2
|Rajasthan
|14.82%
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|9.12%
|4
|Gujarat
|7.78%
|5
|Maharashtra
|6.71%
Together, these five states contributed 54.09% of India’s total milk production. (Animal Husbandry & Dairying)
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.