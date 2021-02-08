JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

Vasuki Freight Train: Here's all you need to know about Indian Railways' longest freight train

Southern Eastern Central Railway (SECR) zone in Chattisgarh created a record of successfully operating the longest freight train on the Indian Railways network by amalgamating five rakes of goods trains as one unit.
Created On: Feb 8, 2021 16:31 IST
Modified On: Feb 8, 2021 17:17 IST
On 22 January 2021, the Southern Eastern Central Railway (SECR) zone in Chattisgarh created a record of successfully operating the longest freight train on the Indian Railways network by amalgamating five rakes of goods trains as one unit, breaking its previous record. 

As per a statement released by the Indian Railways, "SECR Raipur division for the first time amalgamated five rakes of freight coaches from Bhilai D Cabin till Korba which falls under the Bilaspur division." 

Raipur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shyam Sunder Gupta stated, "It was a great achievement of the Raipur Railway division of SECR. The concerned officials kept a close watch on any possibility of a technical issue that might crop up as the long train passed through various stations."

Highlights:

1- The total length of the freight train was around 3.5 kilometres. 

2- The freight train was named 'Vasuki'.

3- The train covered a distance of 224 kilometres from Bhilai D Cabin till Korba which falls under the Bilaspur division in seven hours.

4- The Vasuki train comprised of 300 wagons of long haul rake of five goods trains and was operated by one pilot, one assistant loco pilot and a guard.

Previous records:

1- On 29 June 2020, SECR successfully operated 177 loaded wagons of 2 km long freight train named 'Super Anaconda'. Three goods trains were connected using the latest technology of Distributed Power Control System (DPCS) that travelled between Lajkura and Raurkela. 

2- On 2 July 2020, SECR successfully operated 251 empty wagons of 2.8 km long freight train named 'SeshNaag'.  4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives travelled between Nagpur and Korba. 

