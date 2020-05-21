Vietnam is the Socialist Republic and is situated in Southeast Asia. Vietnam shares a border with China where the first Coronavirus case was identified and was one of the first countries in the world where the initial coronavirus cases were reported outside China. Currently, there are 324 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, out of which 263 people are cured. So far, not even a single death due to COVID-19 is reported in the country.

After China imposed lockdown in Wuhan, Vietnam declared an emergency and started imposing targetted lockdowns in the country towards the end of January.

What is Vietnam model to fight COVID-19?

Vietnam followed a five-pronged strategy and has managed in controlling the pandemic successfully. These can be classified as:

1- Temperature screening

2- Low priced testing

3- Quarantine policy

4- Targetted Lockdowns

5- Constant communications

Vietnam model to fight COVID-19: Temperature Screeing

Vietnam started testing everyone arriving at all the airports across the country in February. In addition to this, every person has to fill a health self-declaration form along with their contact details, travel and health history.

Currently, if a person travels from one city to another in Vietnam, or enters a government building, he has to fill a health self-declaration form. Those who have lied in their self-declaration form or resisted filing it were criminally charged.

Vietnam model to fight COVID-19: Affordable Testing

Vietnam validated three different testing kits by March 5, which costs less than 25USD and produced results within 90 minutes. These low priced, affordable testing kits helped the government in testing rigorously. The kits used to detect COVID-19 were manufactured in Vietnam.

Vietnam model to fight COVID-19: Quarantine Policy

In mid-February, Vietnam started testing its citizens as well as foreigners who came from different countries. These people were also quarantined for 14 days on arrival. Vietnamese Government restricted the entry of tour groups from China.

The details of the people who were infected with COVID-19 were publicised. This was to encourage people to quarantine who came in direct contact with the infected ones. Also, Vietnam put the people under mandatory quarantine, if they came in contact with the one who tested positive for COVID-19. For instance, someone in direct contact with the infected person (1st contact), anyone who visited the infected person (2nd contact) and the contacts of the people who visited the infected person (3rd contact)-- all were quarantined for 14 days.

Vietnam model to fight COVID-19: Targetted Lockdown

In Vietnam, schools were shut in the month of February. In early March, Vietnam started imposing lockdowns on several cities and restricted travelling between two different cities. On April 23, when cases were almost negligible, Vietnam partially uplifted the lockdown and re-opened the schools on May 4. Currently, Vietnam is exporting PPEs and Masks to different countries of the world.

Vietnam model to fight COVID-19: Constant Communications

Vietnam constantly communicated its citizens through SMS, TV advertisements, cartoons, etc. Recently, a virus safety dance from Vietnam gone viral which guides the people on how to prevent the infection and limited them to visit crowded places. The government put out clear communications stating that COVID-19 is not just like any other flu but is an extremely serious virus which can be easily transmitted.

Due to its early coronavirus containment measures, Vietnam may avoid a recession in comparison to the majority of the countries across the globe. As per a report by IMF (International Monetary Fund), Vietnam's economic growth may slow down to 2.7% in 2020 due to the unprecedented pandemic but may pick up to 7% in 2021.

