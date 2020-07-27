Viking Link Project: Here's all you need to know about the world's longest electricity interconnector between the UK and Denmark

Viking Link interconnector project, is a proposed 1,400 MW High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) project linking Bicker Fen in Lincolnshire, the United Kingdom and Revsing in southern Jutland, Denmark. The project will stretch over 760 kM and will allow the exchange of electricity between Great Britain and Denmark.

The construction of the world's longest electricity interconnector has started by the Siemens Energy Ltd and is expected to be complete by the end of the year 2023. The project will be able to supply renewable energy to power one and a half million UK homes. With this, the UK is expected to become net-zero by the year 2050.

The project will involve the construction of a converter station and the installation of the submarine and underground cables between each converter station and underground cables between the converter station and substation in both the countries.

Components of the Project

As per the official website of the Viking Link, the project will have the following components:

1- The North Sea: A pair of HDVC cables buried in the sea bed will extend approximately 620 km between Great Britain and Denmark crossing the Dutch and German waterways.

2- Great Britain: A pair of onshore underground HDVC cables at Boygrfit, East Lindsey to a converter station at North Ing Drove, South Holland. The converter station at South Holland will convert the DC (direct current) into AC (alternating current). These HVAC cables form the converter station to the National Grid substation at Bicker Fen, Lincolnshire.

3- Denmark: A pair of onshore underground HVDC cables from the west coast of Jutland to the existing 400 kV substation Revsing near Vejen. It will also have a converter station to convert the electricity between the DC (direct current) into AC (alternating current).

About Viking Link

Viking Link is a joint venture between UK's National Grid and Denmark's Energinet. In June 2019, the United Kingdom became the first major economy of the world to pass zero emissions law. As per the National Grid, by the end of 2030, 90% of electricity imported via National Grid’s interconnectors will be from zero-carbon sources.

Source of electricity in the UK

As of now, the United Kingdom receives electricity from three interconnectors as follows:

1- IFA-- the first connection between the UK and France since 1986.

2- BritNed-- the link between the UK and Netherlands since 2011.

3- NEMO Link-- the link between the UK and Belgium since 2019.

Background

In November 2015, Viking Link was listed on the European Union's project of Common Interest. In January 2017, Viking Links announced a €1.3 billion tender for seven contracts. In March 2017, Furgo company announced the completion of their contract to survey the seabed for the interconnector project.

In July 2019, Viking Link announced three contracts worth €1.1 billion-- Siemens, for two onshore substations and Prysmian Powerlink S.r.l. and NKT HV Cables AB, for manufacturing and laying the cables undersea.

In December 2019, the contract was given to UK onshore construction works.

In addition to Viking Link, other interconnectors are also underway. These include IFA2, a second link between UK and France; North Sea Link, a connection between the UK and Norway; 1.4GW Nautilus Interconnector, a proposed link between England and Belgium; 1.4GW EuroLink, another proposed connection between the UK and the Netherlands.

