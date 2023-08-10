Vlogging Day 2023: Why is it called vlogging and When it first started?

Vlogging has become everyone’s favourite way to communicate and connect with others over the internet. This popular video blogging method is celebrated every year on August 10 to commemorate the art of vlogging.

Vlogging is a great way to share your thoughts, experiences, and creativity with the world. It can also be a great way to connect with people from all over the world and build a community.

The first vlog that was ever created was by Adam Kontras on January 2, 2000, where he posted a blog about him moving to LA for his work and he attached a small video of him sneaking his dog into the hotel where pets were prohibited.

Vlogging became a huge success after the launch of YouTube in 2005 when the site’s co-founder Jawed Karim uploaded the first YouTube vlog clip with the title “Me at the zoo” on his channel Jawed.

Since then, vlogging has taken a huge turn and now from actors to social media influencers, everyone creates vlogs to keep their fans engaged.

What Is the History of Vlogging Day?

According to Days of the Year, Vlogging Day was founded in 2018 by Summer in the City, the UK's largest online video festival.

The festival wanted to create a day to celebrate the creativity and community of vlogging, and to encourage more people to give it a try.

Days of the Year mentions: “Summer in the City, the UK’s largest online video festival, founded Vlogging Day to celebrate its 10th anniversary of bringing a community of vloggers and fans together. Summer in the City focuses on its creators, viewers, and professionals in the Youtube community by allowing people to make lasting connections with one another.”

In conclusion, Vlogging Day is a great opportunity to celebrate your love of vlogging and to connect with other vloggers from around the world.