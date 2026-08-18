What are the key differences between the Shatabdi Express and the Janshatabdi Train?

In India, there are many types of trains operated by Indian Railways for travelling across the nations.

Among so many trains, you have often heard about the Shatabdi Express and Janshatabdi Train, which most of the people prefer to travel in both of these trains.

Both trains are mainly used for day journeys, but there are some important differences between them.

As per the PIB, the first Shatabdi train was introduced between New Delhi and Jhansi in 1988 to mark the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Later on, in 2002, the Jan Shatabdi Express was also introduced to make this fast train more affordable and useful for common passengers in India.

Difference between the Shatabdi Express and the Janshatabdi Train

Here are all the key differences between the Shatabdi Express and the Janshatabdi Train given below in the table format: