What are the Key Differences Between the Shatabdi Express and the Janshatabdi Train?
Learn the key differences between Shatabdi Express and Jan Shatabdi trains, including fare, coaches, speed, comfort, classes and travel options.
In India, there are many types of trains operated by Indian Railways for travelling across the nations.
Among so many trains, you have often heard about the Shatabdi Express and Janshatabdi Train, which most of the people prefer to travel in both of these trains.
Both trains are mainly used for day journeys, but there are some important differences between them.
As per the PIB, the first Shatabdi train was introduced between New Delhi and Jhansi in 1988 to mark the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Later on, in 2002, the Jan Shatabdi Express was also introduced to make this fast train more affordable and useful for common passengers in India.
Difference between the Shatabdi Express and the Janshatabdi Train
Here are all the key differences between the Shatabdi Express and the Janshatabdi Train given below in the table format:
|
Feature
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Shatabdi Express
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Jan Shatabdi Express
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Main purpose
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Fast and premium day train
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Fast train made more affordable for common people
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Comfort
|
More premium
|
Simple but comfortable
|
Coaches
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Mainly air-conditioned
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Has both AC and non-AC coaches
|
Non-AC seating
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Generally not available in the usual Shatabdi classes
|
Available
|
Main AC class
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AC Chair Car
|
AC Chair Car
|
Executive class
|
Available on many services
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Generally not available as a regular class
|
Fare
|
Usually higher
|
Usually lower
|
Passengers
|
People looking for faster and more premium travel
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Passengers looking for a faster journey at a lower cost
|
Speed
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Generally faster
|
Generally a little slower
|
Journey type
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Mainly day travel
|
Mainly day travel
Differences in Coach
To see the differences between the Shatabdi Express & Jan Shatabdi Express, it is an easy way to find out.
The Shatabdi Express is known for being a more premium and fully air-conditioned train, whereas the Jan Shatabdi is known for its both air-conditioned and non-AC coaches, which gives the low price for accommodation to travel.
Difference in Ticket Price
Ticket price in both trains are varying and different due to their seating coaches. Generally, Jan Shatabdi Express is more affordable because in this train, passengers can choose a Second Sitting (2S) class, which is cheaper than travelling in the AC class.
On the other hand, Shabtabti Express offers premium seating comfort such as AC chair car and Executive Class, so its fare is usually higher.
Difference in Comfort
Shatabdi Express focuses more on premium comfort.
Jan Shatabdi also provides comfortable travel, but it gives passengers more choices, including non-AC seating.
In simple words:
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Shatabdi = more premium
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Jan Shatabdi = more affordable
Difference in Speed
Both are fast passenger trains. However, Indian Railways documents show that Shatabdi trains generally have a higher speed range than Jan Shatabdi trains.
However, the actual speed depends on the route, railway track, stops and other operating conditions.
Difference in Purpose
The two trains were created with slightly different ideas.
Shatabdi Express: It was introduced as a premium day-travel train.
Jan Shatabdi Express: It was introduced later because the fully air-conditioned Shatabdi trains were considered expensive for many ordinary passengers. Jan Shatabdi was designed to give more people access to fast train travel.
Shatabdi vs Jan Shatabdi: In One Look
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If you want...
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Better choice
|
Premium travel
|
Shatabdi Express
|
AC travel
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Both can offer AC seating
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Non-AC cheaper seating
|
Jan Shatabdi
|
Executive Class
|
Shatabdi
|
Lower-cost travel
|
Jan Shatabdi
|
Fast day journey
|
Both
Examples of Shatabdi Trains
Indian Railways lists several Shatabdi services, such as:
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New Delhi–Bhopal Shatabdi
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New Delhi–Ajmer Shatabdi
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New Delhi–Dehradun Shatabdi
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Chennai–Mysuru Shatabdi
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Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi
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Howrah–Ranchi Shatabdi
These services are listed in the Indian Railways' official Shatabdi train list.
Examples of Jan Shatabdi Trains
Some Jan Shatabdi services listed by Indian Railways include:
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New Delhi–Dehradun Jan Shatabdi
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Dadar–Madgaon Jan Shatabdi
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Howrah–Patna Jan Shatabdi
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Guwahati–Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi
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Chennai–Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi
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Bengaluru–Hubballi Jan Shatabdi
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Patna–Ranchi Jan Shatabdi
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.