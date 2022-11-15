WhatsApp Update 2022: What are the steps to use one WhatsApp number on two different smartphones?

WhatsApp, the meta-owned messaging platform is one of the most popular communication applications. And its recent update has turned it even more convenient and feasible. Available only for the beta testers of the platforms, WhatsApp will allow its users to use a single number on two different smartphones.

What are the two recent updates by WhatsApp?

The two recent updates introduced by WhatsApp are as follows:

Earlier, WhatsApp can only be accessed on one smartphone, but with a new updated one, people can log in to two phones easily.

Also, WhatsApp will provide a way to check how many devices are currently logged in to a particular account, to let people keep a check on log-in details. And also a chance for people to log out from any device remotely, which you will be able to do using your primary phone.

How to use the new WhatsApp update?

To test out WhatsApp's new feature, users must first register for the messaging service's beta version. Although the app's beta programme is still largely full, you can still give it a shot. Just search for the WhatsApp app in the Google Play Store. When you open it, the page will have a Beta programme written on it. You won't be able to sign up for the beta programme if you see a message that says "Beta programme is full." You can check the Play Store more frequently to see if the beta programme has begun.

Steps to link WhatsApp on Primary phone

Open the WhatsApp app on your primary mobile phone.

Tap on the three-dotted icon , which is visible in the top right corner.

Tap again on the “Linked devices ” option.

Now, just tap on the “ link a device ” option, which will display a QR code on the screen.

Steps to link WhatsApp on Secondary phone

-Once you sign up for the beta program, you don’t have to do anything else to activate it. You are already a part of it. Just open the WhatsApp app on your secondary mobile phone and log in.

Now, tap on the three-dotted menu icon, which is located in the top right corner of the screen.

Tap again on the “Link a device” option.

Now, you need to scan the QR code , which is available on the primary phone.

Meanwhile, this super useful feature is only available for beta testers. And other than this, WhatsApp is now releasing a new search filter that lets users quickly search for polls.