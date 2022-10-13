WhatsApp Update 2022: What is Link detection for status updates and its benefit?

The Meta-owned messaging platform Whatsapp is all set with a new feature to improve user experience. WhatsApp through its Google Play Beta Program is bringing the version up to 2.22.22.11. Enabling the ability to detect links within the caption of an updated status.

What is WhatsApp Link Detection for Status Updates?

WhatsApp is been the most used messaging platform all over the globe. The new feature allows users to access the link updated in status, which was not available earlier. According to waBetainfo, users were not able to open a link within the caption of the status update in a previous build WhatsApp as it was not properly detected. And this option was not available by default. So, to enhance accessibility WhatsApp came up with a new beta update 2.22.22.11 to open all the detected links within the caption.

Source: WaBetaInfo

However, the new feature at present is just available for some beta testers and will be available globally after some weeks.

What is the benefit of the new WhatsApp feature?

Do you find trouble accessing the link posted by your friends and families in their stories? If yes, then this latest feature by WhatsApp will put a pause on it. Link detection for a status update will just not help you to find links attached to the status, but will also help you to access the same.

This soon-to-rolling feature is compatible with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.11. However, it is also reported that some beta testers may be able to get the same feature on a different version today.

FYI, WhatsApp before releasing this feature has also enabled reactions on updated status and new business tools tabs for the businesses.