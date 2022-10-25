WhatsApp Update 2022: What is the new Blur tool and how to use it?

WhatsApp seems in no mood to take a pause on new features and updates. After releasing a new feature for media auto-download settings on the desktop, here is another crowd puller for WhatsApp Desktop beta, called Blur Tool.

What is WhatsApp Blur Tool?

Reportedly, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.9.7 announced a new WhatsApp tool for the drawing editor including a blur tool. The unforeseen feature will help you to quickly camouflage sensitive information from your images in a neat way. Blur tool was under development since June, however, after a long span, it is finally rolling out to some beta testers.

Source: wabetainfo

You can use a blur tool on your photographs, as shown in the above screenshot. WhatsApp created two blur tools as part of the feature's development so you may modify your photographs using a different blur effect. Additionally, you can also pick the blur size so that the effect can be applied precisely.

If the blur button appears when you try to transmit a picture, the functionality is already enabled for your account and you can use the new painting tool. If you still do not have the blur tool after it was made available to certain beta testers, you will need to wait for a subsequent update because it will be made available to additional users over the next several weeks.

How to use WhatsApp on the desktop?

There are two different ways to access the Meta-owned messaging platform on a desktop.

WhatsApp Web: A browser-based application of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Desktop: An application you can download to your computer.

The steps to use WhatsApp on a Desktop are as follows:

Open the desktop app on your computer.

Choose WhatsApp Web on your phone.

Scan the QR code to link your account.

You're all set to chat on your computer.

The Blur tool update is compatible with WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2241.2 and other new build versions of WhatsApp.Also, at present WhatsApp is rolling out this feature only to certain beta testers, whereas other needs to wait a bit more.