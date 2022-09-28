WhatsApp Update 2022: What is the new Call Link Function and how to use it?

According to a report of August 2022, WhatsApp is the most used global mobile messenger app with approximately two billion monthly active users. And this is because of the unlimited function and features of the meta-owned app. Adding more value, now Whatsapp has released a new add-on called Call Links Function for the instant messaging platform.

This new feature will allow users to have a seamless calling experience on Whatsapp with a single swipe. The new function will enable users to establish a link for audio and video calls and share it with family and friends.

How to use the Call Link Function?

All WhatsApp users can use the Call Link feature from their accounts very easily. The Call Links option will be located inside the Calls Tab of WhatsApp. To make the most of this new addition, users only need to update their WhatsApp to the newest version.

The Call Links feature will be eventually available to everyone irrespective of any boundaries. To unlock the feature in your phone, update your WhatsApp to the most recent version. And to download the recent version for Android smartphones visit Google Play Store and App Store if you’re an iPhone user.

Benefits of Call Link Function

Call Link Function will allow users to join video and audio calls with a single swipe. It will just require a link for users to get on board. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, also disclosed that this new feature of Whatsapp will get launched by the end of the week.

On the other hand, WhatsApp also disclosed the soon-to-be-launched encrypted video calling feature for up to 32 people. This feature will give tough competition to Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and other video conferencing services. And FYI, WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy option through which one can hide their online status. It will be simple to use the online status concealment feature. To be launched this month, this feature will allow users to conceal their status in simple steps. To access the feature, users only need to open WhatsApp, reach to Settings > Account > Privacy, find the "Last seen and online" option at the top of the screen, and tap on it.