What causes Hiccups? Know the Science Behind It

Almost everyone has experienced hiccups once or more than once in their lifetime and might have different ways to get rid of them. But have you ever wondered what causes hiccups and what actually can stop them. Let us explore the science behind hiccups in the lines below. What Causes Hiccups? A hiccup is an involuntary reflex action that occurs in your diaphragm, the muscle that is situated under your lungs that controls breathing. Hiccups make the diaphragm to contract involuntarily, it almost occurs suddenly, the resulting spasm pulls in a quick breath, thereby snap shutting your vocal cords a split second later and producing that characteristic hic sound. Now ordinarily, short term hiccups are usually triggered by the following reasons: 1. Eating food too quickly or overeating. 2. Drinking carbonated beverages or alcohol.

3. Sudden changes in the temperature, such as hot drink followed by cold air. 4. Swallowing large amount of air while chewing gum, food or talking while eating. 5. Stress, sudden excitement or emotional shifts. When Hiccups Point to Something More Serious Hiccups are very common if they last for a short period of time, but if they last for more than 48 hours, then it signifies underlying health conditions that can be related to acid reflux, gastritis, peptic ulcers, nervous system conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, or stroke. There can be other reasons also which can be respiratory or due to the effect of certain medications. How Can You Stop the Hiccups? The best way to stop hiccups is to do one of the two things namely, raising carbon dioxide levels in the body to relax the diaphragm or stimulating the vagus nerve which runs just near the diaphragm.