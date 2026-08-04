Do you not see how each young creature has its adorable name? A dog pup is known as a puppy, a cat pup is called a kitten, and a young cow is called a calf. Even a young bear cub is referred to as a cub! Isn’t it exciting to learn these cute names of animals as they all sound so cute? Have you heard about the name of a baby kangaroo? But don’t tell us the answer yet! In this article, we will discover the fascinating world of these animals along with their life cycles and other interesting information about them.

What Is A Baby Kangaroo Called?

Did you know that a baby kangaroo is known as a joey? A joey looks nothing like the parents when it is born. This is because it is born small, naked, and blind after being pregnant for about 30 to 36 days.

The joey is less than 2 grams and about 2 centimetres in length, which is equivalent to the length of a single jellybean! After being born, the tiny joey needs to crawl into the mother’s pouch all by itself.