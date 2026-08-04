What Is A Baby Kangaroo Called?
Discover the fascinating early life of a baby kangaroo! Born hairless, blind, and smaller than a jellybean after a short gestation, this tiny newborn makes an incredible journey into its mother's pouch to finish growing.
Do you not see how each young creature has its adorable name? A dog pup is known as a puppy, a cat pup is called a kitten, and a young cow is called a calf. Even a young bear cub is referred to as a cub! Isn’t it exciting to learn these cute names of animals as they all sound so cute? Have you heard about the name of a baby kangaroo? But don’t tell us the answer yet! In this article, we will discover the fascinating world of these animals along with their life cycles and other interesting information about them.
What Is A Baby Kangaroo Called?
Did you know that a baby kangaroo is known as a joey? A joey looks nothing like the parents when it is born. This is because it is born small, naked, and blind after being pregnant for about 30 to 36 days.
The joey is less than 2 grams and about 2 centimetres in length, which is equivalent to the length of a single jellybean! After being born, the tiny joey needs to crawl into the mother’s pouch all by itself.
How is a joey able to enter the pouch?
Even though the joey can't see, it uses its claws to find its way to the pouch by crawling through the fur of its mother within about 3 minutes.
For how long are the joeys inside the pouch?
The joey attaches itself to the nipple inside the pouch and continues feeding. It remains in the pouch for about 6 to 8 months before making its very first step outside.
At what age is a joey independent?
The joey comes out of the pouch permanently at 10 to 12 months, but it might feed from the milk of the mother for up to 18 months.
Fun Facts About Joeys
Also, data from studies of the wildlife of Australia emphasise the uniqueness of the reproductive process of the marsupials:
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Category
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Fact
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Birth Weight
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Less than 2 grams (size of a jellybean).
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Gestation Period
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Short pregnancy of 30 to 36 days.
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First Pouch Exit
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Takes its first steps outside at 6 to 8 months.
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Final Weaning Age
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Fully leaves the pouch around 10 to 12 months.
In conclusion, a baby kangaroo is referred to as a joey. These incredible creatures are born at a weight of less than 2 grams, thus being some of the smallest mammals when compared to their body size as adults. They take 6 to 8 months developing in their mother’s protective pouch after a gruelling journey shortly after birth.
Executive - Editorial
Kriti Barua is a skilled digital journalist and communications professional with 4+ years of experience, currently writing for the General Knowledge section at Jagran New Media. She has established herself as a subject matter expert in History, Geography, Trending National and International News, Sports, Science, and Defence, producing clear, reliable, and search-optimised content that connects with readers worldwide.
Kriti holds a BA degree from Delhi University and a one-year diploma in TV Production and Journalism, an academic background that adds research depth and strong storytelling instincts to her writing. Her experience spans brand writing, content marketing, and digital media, giving her a sharp understanding of what makes content both helpful to readers and visible in search.
At Jagran New Media, she applies this expertise to national and international news coverage, query-based articles, and in-depth pieces across her specialist subject areas. Her content is defined by easy language, factual accuracy, strong keyword strategy, and reader-friendly storytelling.