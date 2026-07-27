Isn’t it fascinating how animals have some charming names for their young ones as well? Take the example of some such names that include puppies, kittens, and even cubs! The name of a baby kangaroo is joey. Each one of these cute animals has something unique about them in terms of the names of their babies. However, what about the marine animals? Have you ever thought what a baby shark would be called? Do not worry. We will take an in-depth look into these cute creatures in the following article. What Is A Baby Shark Called? The baby shark is known as the pup. Yes, just as a puppy and a baby seal! Once a baby shark is born, that is when it becomes a pup. However, even though the baby shark is known as a pup, it definitely doesn’t act like one. The baby shark, unlike humans and other placental mammals, is not dependent on any other individual. The baby shark or pup, as it is also known, is left all by itself once it is born.

Fast Facts About Shark Pups Here are some interesting fun facts to help you learn more: Fact Category Interesting Data Survival Rate Less than 1 in 1,000 pups survive into full adult sharks due to natural predators. Litter Sizes Varies widely. Sandbar sharks give birth to 6 to 13 pups, while Whale Sharks can carry up to 300 pups. Gestation Period Ranges from 8 to 16 months depending on the specific shark species. Birth Size Great White Shark pups are born surprisingly large, usually measuring 1.0 to 1.5 meters long. What are the 3 ways shark pups are born? There are three ways sharks can reproduce depending on the type of shark involved. First of all, some sharks lay eggs that are leathery in nature, similar to mermaid's purses on the bottom of the sea. Secondly, some sharks carry eggs in their bodies until they hatch. Thirdly, some sharks give live birth.

Where do baby sharks spend their early days? Most mother sharks tend to deliver their pups in safe areas called 'nurseries' where there is warm water, food available in the form of small fishes such as shrimps, and an absence of predatory fishes. This helps the shark pup grow into a large size before venturing out alone. Why are shark pups born with full sets of teeth? Whereas a newborn human child lacks teeth, baby sharks possess an array of sharp teeth. The reason is that they are needed for capturing food like fish, crab, and squid for the first time in their lives. The Hard Journey of a Pup For baby sharks, their life proves to be very tough. According to the researchers of NOAA Fisheries, the growth rate for the population of sharks is extremely low because of the fact that sharks require 10 to 15 years before they reach maturity and can reproduce.