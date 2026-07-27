What Is A Baby Shark Called?
Sharks are magnificent ocean predators, but their offspring get an interesting beginning. Some species bear live young, others lay eggs in protective cases. I wonder what these little sea animals are called? Let’s find out!
Isn’t it fascinating how animals have some charming names for their young ones as well? Take the example of some such names that include puppies, kittens, and even cubs! The name of a baby kangaroo is joey. Each one of these cute animals has something unique about them in terms of the names of their babies. However, what about the marine animals? Have you ever thought what a baby shark would be called? Do not worry. We will take an in-depth look into these cute creatures in the following article.
What Is A Baby Shark Called?
The baby shark is known as the pup. Yes, just as a puppy and a baby seal! Once a baby shark is born, that is when it becomes a pup. However, even though the baby shark is known as a pup, it definitely doesn’t act like one.
The baby shark, unlike humans and other placental mammals, is not dependent on any other individual. The baby shark or pup, as it is also known, is left all by itself once it is born.
Fast Facts About Shark Pups
Here are some interesting fun facts to help you learn more:
|Fact Category
|Interesting Data
|Survival Rate
|Less than 1 in 1,000 pups survive into full adult sharks due to natural predators.
|Litter Sizes
|Varies widely. Sandbar sharks give birth to 6 to 13 pups, while Whale Sharks can carry up to 300 pups.
|Gestation Period
|Ranges from 8 to 16 months depending on the specific shark species.
|Birth Size
|Great White Shark pups are born surprisingly large, usually measuring 1.0 to 1.5 meters long.
What are the 3 ways shark pups are born?
There are three ways sharks can reproduce depending on the type of shark involved. First of all, some sharks lay eggs that are leathery in nature, similar to mermaid's purses on the bottom of the sea. Secondly, some sharks carry eggs in their bodies until they hatch. Thirdly, some sharks give live birth.
Where do baby sharks spend their early days?
Most mother sharks tend to deliver their pups in safe areas called 'nurseries' where there is warm water, food available in the form of small fishes such as shrimps, and an absence of predatory fishes. This helps the shark pup grow into a large size before venturing out alone.
Why are shark pups born with full sets of teeth?
Whereas a newborn human child lacks teeth, baby sharks possess an array of sharp teeth. The reason is that they are needed for capturing food like fish, crab, and squid for the first time in their lives.
The Hard Journey of a Pup
For baby sharks, their life proves to be very tough. According to the researchers of NOAA Fisheries, the growth rate for the population of sharks is extremely low because of the fact that sharks require 10 to 15 years before they reach maturity and can reproduce.
Moreover, because of overfishing and degradation of habitats, researchers of National Geographic magazine have found out that over 32.6% of all sharks and rays are at risk, according to their research report in 2021.
Therefore, small litter sizes prevent them from replenishing their population in a short period of time. This is the reason why preservation of shark nurseries or shallow waters becomes essential for them.
Conclusion
By knowing more about these marine animals, we can get to know some vital things about the surroundings. For instance, we now know that the baby shark is referred to as the pup, and their life from day one is very difficult. Even though sharks give birth to live, strong sharks which can feed on meat from the very beginning of their lives, only a few per cent of them live to become adults.
Executive - Editorial
Kriti Barua is a skilled digital journalist and communications professional with 4+ years of experience, currently writing for the General Knowledge section at Jagran New Media. She has established herself as a subject matter expert in History, Geography, Trending National and International News, Sports, Science, and Defence, producing clear, reliable, and search-optimised content that connects with readers worldwide.
Kriti holds a BA degree from Delhi University and a one-year diploma in TV Production and Journalism, an academic background that adds research depth and strong storytelling instincts to her writing. Her experience spans brand writing, content marketing, and digital media, giving her a sharp understanding of what makes content both helpful to readers and visible in search.
At Jagran New Media, she applies this expertise to national and international news coverage, query-based articles, and in-depth pieces across her specialist subject areas. Her content is defined by easy language, factual accuracy, strong keyword strategy, and reader-friendly storytelling.