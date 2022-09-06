What is Bharat Biotech’s needle free Intranasal Covid vaccine?

Drugs Controller General of India has given thumbs up to India’s first intranasal Covid vaccine. This recently approved needle-free vaccine is restricted for primary immunization for people aged above 18. Taking it to micro-blogging site twitter, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya called it, ‘Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19’.

What is Bharat Biotech’s needle free intranasal vaccine?

A intranasal vaccine is a vaccine administered to a person via the nose without any use of needles. The immunity is induced through the inner layer of the nose against airborne carriers. Bharat Biotech conducted two separate trials for its intranasal Covid vaccine after phase-III and booster dose trials. All the subjects at AIIMS Delhi and Patna (Bihar), Aatman Hopsital, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), PGIMS, Rohtak (Haryana), and Prakhar Hospital, Kanpur, and Rana Hospital, Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) went through primary dose schedule and booster dose schedule.

Intranasal delivery systems of drugs allow the medicine to directly enter the brain by bypassing the BBB and avoids extensive hepatic and intestinal metabolism.The usual logic behind the intranasal route is that both influenza and Covid-19 follow the same pattern of infection. The infection passes through the nose and mouth route into the lungs, and to defend mucosal immunity is important. And to this intranasal vaccines turns out to be the most important and relevant treatment technique.

What are the benefits of needle free intranasal covid vaccine?

Talking about benefits of India’s first intranasal vaccine, Bharat Biotech officials said, virtue of being non-invasive (needle-free), it is easy to administer and does not require trained health care workers; eliminates needle-associated risks (injuries and infections); has higher compliance (ideally suits for children’s and adults); and is scalable as far as manufacturing is concerned.

It is believed that if approved the Bharat Biotech new addition will help to deploy mass immunisation.As intranasal vaccination may deliver protection against infections at other mucosal sites, such as the lungs and intestines and provide cross-protection against variant strains through mucosal antibody secretion.

The single dose intranasal vaccine is proven to be safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic in subjects in controlled trials, BBIL said in a statement. Also, the data from both Phase III human clinical trials have been submitted for approval to national regulatory authorities