Black Moon 2023 Today: What Is Black Moon? When, Where & How To Watch It?

Black Moon 2023: Black Moon, a further exceptional celestial occurrence, will happen today. The Black Moon is a culturally and historically significant astronomical occurrence. It has nothing to do with scientific terminology or astronomical advancements. The black moon, according to Time and Date, is the third new moon in a season with four new moons or the second new moon in a single calendar month.

What is Black Moon and How Does It Occur?

A Blue Moon occurs when there are two full moons in a single month. A Black Moon, on the other hand, is the opposite of a Blue Moon and denotes the advent of the second new moon within a month.

Also, an additional full moon during a season is referred to as a 'Black Moon'. As the seasons on Earth typically last three months and are made up of three new moons.

According to Time and Date, the term has been commonly used to refer to multiple phenomena associated with the New Moon, like:

Second New Moon in the same month

Third New Moon in a season of four New Moons

No New Moon in February

No Full Moon in February

What are the different types and phases of the Moon?

When, Where & How To Watch A Black Moon?

The Black Moon for this year will occur on May 19, 2023, in accordance with the seasonal definition of the celestial event. A new moon marks the phase when the moon's Earth-facing side is completely covered in shadow, as opposed to a full moon, which covers the whole surface of the moon with sunlight. Due to its lack of strong illumination, the Black Moon will be mainly invisible.

However, it is a fantastic chance for stargazers to see distinct constellations, stars, clusters, and other heavenly bodies.

When Will Be The Next Black Moon?

The fact that Black Moons are comparatively infrequent events means that Earth did not even record many of them. And after today, the next Black Moon will occur on December 30, 2024, according to the definition of the second new moon in a calendar month.

What is the significance of the Black Moon?

According to the Yoga Journal, “Moonless nights are regarded as a time of inward focus, quiet contemplation, and intention setting. A black Moon brings an extra dose of this cosmic mojo. If the new Moon plants seeds of intention and inspiration, the black Moon compounds those intentions.”

And, for the followers of paganism, black moons are particularly significant since they are said to increase the power of certain deeds when carried out on a black moon night.

The special black moon will be followed by major lunar events ahead. Astronomy enthusiasts should gear up to witness the strawberry moon, buck moon, micro new moon, super blue moon, harvest moon, hunter’s moon, cold moon and more.

