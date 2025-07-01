Canada Day 2025: Why Is It Also Known as Dominion Day? Explained

The first day of July is annually dedicated to Canada Day, a commemoration of the Canadian Confederation's establishment.

This momentous occasion, central to the nation's past, transpired in 1867 as Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Province of Canada merged into a unified dominion within the British Empire.

What we now call Canada Day was originally celebrated as Dominion Day, a national observance recognising the enactment of the British North America Act of 1867, the foundational document for modern Canada.

The holiday's nomenclature eventually shifted, reflecting Canada's burgeoning autonomy and national sentiment, formally changing to Canada Day in 1982.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the origins of Canada Day, explore its former designation as Dominion Day, and examine how its meaning continues to evolve.