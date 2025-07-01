Canada Day 2025: Why Is It Also Known as Dominion Day? Explained

The first day of July is annually dedicated to Canada Day, a commemoration of the Canadian Confederation's establishment.
This momentous occasion, central to the nation's past, transpired in 1867 as Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Province of Canada merged into a unified dominion within the British Empire.
What we now call Canada Day was originally celebrated as Dominion Day, a national observance recognising the enactment of the British North America Act of 1867, the foundational document for modern Canada.
The holiday's nomenclature eventually shifted, reflecting Canada's burgeoning autonomy and national sentiment, formally changing to Canada Day in 1982.
In this article, we’ll take a look at the origins of Canada Day, explore its former designation as Dominion Day, and examine how its meaning continues to evolve.
What is Canada Day? Why Is It Called Dominion Day?
Every July 1st, Canadians celebrate Canada Day, their national holiday. It's a remembrance of the 1867 Confederation.
That's when the British North America Act – now known as the Constitution Act, 1867 – joined Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Province of Canada together, creating a single nation within the British Empire. Here's the timeline of the event:
1867: A Nation's Birth
July 1st saw the British North America Act (now the Constitution Act) come into force. It united Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, creating the Dominion of Canada.
1868: The Inaugural Celebration
The very first official observance of Dominion Day occurred, commemorating the anniversary of the Confederation.
1917: Half a Century Marked
The nation celebrated its 50th anniversary of Confederation with prominent events across the country, further entrenching the significance of Dominion Day.
1931: A Leap Towards Autonomy
With the passing of the Statute of Westminster, Canada achieved legislative independence from Britain.
1982: A New Identity: Canada Day
The Canada Act officially changed the name from Dominion Day to Canada Day, signifying Canada's full sovereignty and independence.
Today: Widespread Festivities
Annually on July 1st, Canada Day is celebrated with a vibrant array of parades, stunning fireworks displays, lively concerts, and diverse community gatherings, all designed to highlight Canadian culture and national cohesion.
Why is it called Dominion Day?
Originally named to reflect Canada’s status as a self-governing dominion within the British Empire, the name was changed to Canada Day in 1982 to emphasise national identity and independence.
How is Canada Day celebrated across Canada?
Canadians mark Canada Day with immense energy and patriotic spirit, stretching from one end of the country to the other. What's more, each area infuses the celebrations with its unique local touch.
Big Cities, Big Celebrations:
- Take Ottawa, the capital, for instance: it puts on the biggest bash, complete with live music, cultural showcases, and a huge fireworks spectacle at LeBreton Flats Park.
- Toronto's Harbourfront Centre transforms into a festive zone, presenting concerts, diverse food markets, and fireworks choreographed above Lake Ontario.
- In Vancouver, Canada Place becomes a focal point for family-friendly pursuits, musical acts, and stunning waterfront pyrotechnics.
- Similarly, Montreal and Halifax organise substantial gatherings, which often include parades, musical performances, and captivating waterfront spectacles.
What is the National Noon Ceremony? How to Watch It?
The National Noon Ceremony, a pivotal part of Canada Day celebrations, officially commences at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa from 12 PM to 1:15 PM (ET).
This event is specifically designed to cultivate a sense of a strong, proud, and united Canada. It achieves this through poignant tributes and engaging performances delivered by some of the nation's most celebrated icons and artists.
By promoting Canadian culture, identity, and collective pride, the ceremony establishes itself as a major draw of the Canada Day festivities.
Viewing Options in Ottawa:
- To attend in person, make your way to LeBreton Flats Park for the live experience.
- For those unable to be at the main site, the ceremony will be simultaneously broadcast on large screens situated on Parliament Hill and the grounds in front of the Supreme Court of Canada.
From Anywhere in Canada:
You can watch the National Noon Ceremony live at noon on various platforms:
Television:
- CBC
- CBC News Network
Streaming:
- CBC Gem
- CBC News YouTube channel
- CBC News streaming channels
- ICI RDI (French only)
- ICI Télé (French only)
- ICI TOU.TV (French only)
Featured Artists
The ceremony will showcase performances by notable Canadian artists, including:
- Amanda Marshall
- Garou
- Thompson Egbo-Egbo
- Rafaëlle Roy
- Alli Walker
- Hosted by Sonia Benezra
What is the National Evening Show? Where to Watch It?
The Canada Day National Evening Show is a vibrant celebration held from 8 PM to 10 PM (ET) at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa. This must-see event embodies Canadian pride through colourful musical performances and an electric atmosphere.
How to Watch It?
In Ottawa:
- Location: Experience the live event at LeBreton Flats Park.
- Big Screens: The evening show will also be broadcast live on big screens located on Parliament Hill and the lawn in front of the Supreme Court of Canada, allowing attendees to enjoy the atmosphere at these iconic sites.
From Anywhere in Canada:
You can watch the Canada Day National Evening Show live on various platforms:
Television:
- CBC
- CBC News Network
- CBC Television
Streaming:
- CBC Gem
- CBC Radio
- CBC News YouTube channel
- CBC News streaming channels
- ICI Télé (French only)
- ICI TOU.TV (French only)
- Radio-Canada.ca (French only)
Featured Artists
The evening show will feature an impressive lineup of Canadian artists, including:
- Sarah McLachlan
- Cœur de Pirate
- Josh Ross
- Tom Cochrane
- Mitsou
- Amanda Marshall
- Roch Voisine
- Randy Bachman
- Édith Butler (French only)
- TALK
- Dumas
- Ivan Boivin-Flamand
- Fredz (French only)
- Aasiva
- Muzion
- Billie du Page (French only)
- Morgan Grace
- Blue Rodeo (Summerside)
- Dear Rouge (Vancouver)
- Alex Wells (Vancouver)
- Crook The Kid (Yellowknife)
- Brenda Montana (Yellowknife)
- Katherine Levac (special guest, French only)
- Jeff Douglas (special guest)
- Les Soeurs Bégin (special guests)
- Enola Bédard (special guest)
- Isabelle Racicot (host)
As attendees celebrate national identity, waves of red and white will fill the park, creating an exciting ambience that resonates across the country.
The show features performances from artists representing various regions, including Summerside, Yellowknife, and Vancouver, uniting Canadians through the power of music, dance, and song.
