What is Ejecta Halo that Chandrayaan-3 Created On The Moon?

As the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission descended and landed near the south pole of the Moon, on August 23, 2023, its thrusters ejected a significant amount of lunar surface material (epiregolith), creating a reflectance anomaly or "ejecta halo." The halo typically looks like an irregular bright patch surrounding the lander.

Chandrayaan-3 Results:

On August 23, 2023, as it descended, the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module generated a spectacular 'ejecta halo' of lunar material.



Scientists from NRSC/ISRO estimate that about 2.06 tonnes of lunar epiregolith were ejected and displaced over an area of 108.4 m²… — ISRO (@isro) October 27, 2023

What is an Ejecta Halo?

An ejecta halo is a bright patch on the lunar surface that is created when a meteorite or asteroid collides with the Moon. The impact causes material to be ejected from the surface, forming a crater and a surrounding halo of ejected material. The ejecta is thrown out in all directions and can travel for a significant distance from the impact site.

How was the ejecta halo created by Chandrayaan-3?

The Chandrayaan-3 lander module, Vikram, generated an ejecta halo on the lunar surface when it touched down on the South Pole on August 23, 2023. Scientists from NRSC/ISRO estimate that about 2.06 tonnes of lunar epiregolith were ejected and displaced over an area of 108.4 m² around the landing site. The impact of the lander displaced about 2.06 tonnes of lunar epi regolith, which is the top layer of the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location.

The Rover was commanded to retrace the path.



It's now safely heading on a new path.#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/QfOmqDYvSF — ISRO (@isro) August 28, 2023

How was the ejecta halo studied?

The ejecta halo around the Chandrayaan-3 landing site was studied using high-resolution images from the Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) aboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. The OHRC images were acquired before and after Vikram's landing, allowing scientists to compare the surface before and after the impact.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Here are the images of

Lunar far side area

captured by the

Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).



This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

What does the ejecta halo tell us about the Moon?

The ejecta halo around the Chandrayaan-3 landing site provides insights into the lunar surface and its aftermath during landing events. It also will help in data collection about the history of impacts on the Moon. Scientists shall be able to examine the characteristics and distribution of lunar soil (regolith), and the composition of lunar dust particles and rocks.

