What is Ejecta Halo that Chandrayaan-3 Created On The Moon?

Chandrayaan-3 lander module, Vikram, generated an ejecta halo on the lunar surface when it touched the Moon. This is a fascinating lunar phenomenon that provides insights into the lunar surface. Learn what is ejecta halo and other important facts related to it.
What is Ejecta Halo that Chandrayaan-3 Created On The Moon?
What is Ejecta Halo that Chandrayaan-3 Created On The Moon?

As the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission descended and landed near the south pole of the Moon, on August 23, 2023, its thrusters ejected a significant amount of lunar surface material (epiregolith), creating a reflectance anomaly or "ejecta halo." The halo typically looks like an irregular bright patch surrounding the lander.

What is an Ejecta Halo? 

An ejecta halo is a bright patch on the lunar surface that is created when a meteorite or asteroid collides with the Moon. The impact causes material to be ejected from the surface, forming a crater and a surrounding halo of ejected material. The ejecta is thrown out in all directions and can travel for a significant distance from the impact site.

How was the ejecta halo created by Chandrayaan-3?

The Chandrayaan-3 lander module, Vikram, generated an ejecta halo on the lunar surface when it touched down on the South Pole on August 23, 2023. Scientists from NRSC/ISRO estimate that about 2.06 tonnes of lunar epiregolith were ejected and displaced over an area of 108.4 m² around the landing site. The impact of the lander displaced about 2.06 tonnes of lunar epi regolith, which is the top layer of the lunar surface.

How was the ejecta halo studied?

The ejecta halo around the Chandrayaan-3 landing site was studied using high-resolution images from the Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) aboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. The OHRC images were acquired before and after Vikram's landing, allowing scientists to compare the surface before and after the impact.

What does the ejecta halo tell us about the Moon?

The ejecta halo around the Chandrayaan-3 landing site provides insights into the lunar surface and its aftermath during landing events. It also will help in data collection about the history of impacts on the Moon. Scientists shall be able to examine the characteristics and distribution of lunar soil (regolith), and the composition of lunar dust particles and rocks.

Also try: Chandrayaan-3: Why is it important to land on the South Pole of the Moon?
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next