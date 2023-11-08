What Is HEL1OS Aboard Aditya L1 That Captured First High Energy Solar Flare, Know Significance

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Aditya L1 solar probe mission has achieved a significant milestone by capturing its first high-energy solar flare in X-ray. The flare was observed on October 29, 2023, by the High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS), one of the seven scientific instruments on board the spacecraft. Aditya-L1 Mission:

HEL1OS captures first High-Energy X-ray glimpse of Solar Flares



🔸During its first observation period from approximately 12:00 to 22:00 UT on October 29, 2023, the High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) on board Aditya-L1 has recorded the… pic.twitter.com/X6R9zhdwM5

— ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2023 The feat of capturing the first high energy solar flare by HEL1OS is a major breakthrough for ISRO and the Indian scientific community, as it marks the first time that an Indian spacecraft has captured such high-resolution data of solar flares.

The data collected by HEL1OS will provide valuable insights into the nature of solar flares and their impact on Earth's climate and space environment while paving the way for better forecasting of solar events and improved protection of our space-based assets. What is HEL1OS on Aditya-L1 Solar Mission? Image: U. R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO

High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS), pronounced as Helios, is the hard X-ray spectrometer on Aditya-L1 Solar Mission by ISRO. It is operating in the wide X-ray energy band of 10-150 keV. It houses two different types of detectors: Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) and Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CZT) to capture Solar X-rays in the energy range of interest. In order to achieve the targeted spectral sensitivity, two CdTe detectors will capture in the energy band of 10-40 keV and two CZT detectors will capture in the energy band of 20-150 keV.