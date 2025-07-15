What is the International Space Station (ISS)? How far is it from Earth? Everything You Need to Know

The International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft that orbits Earth. It serves as a home and laboratory for astronauts from around the world. Scientists use the ISS to study space, test new technologies, and learn how living in space affects the human body. It was built by five space agencies: NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), ESA (Europe), JAXA (Japan), and CSA (Canada). The ISS travels around Earth at a speed of about 28,000 kilometres per hour. It completes one orbit every 90 minutes. The station flies at an average height of 400 kilometres (about 250 miles) above Earth. The first space station ever launched was Salyut 1. It was sent into orbit by the Soviet Union in 1971. Although its mission ended in tragedy, it paved the way for future stations like Mir and the ISS. The ISS continues to be a symbol of global cooperation in space.

What Is The International Space Station (ISS)? The International Space Station (ISS) is a habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit where astronauts and cosmonauts live and work for extended periods. It's a collaborative project between space agencies worldwide, including NASA, Roscosmos, JAXA, ESA, and CSA. The ISS serves as a research laboratory, observatory, and testbed for spaceflight technologies. It orbits Earth at an altitude of around 250 miles (400 kilometres), completing one rotation every 90 minutes. Why Were Space Stations Made? Space stations were made to serve several purposes: Scientific Research: Conduct experiments in microgravity, which can't be replicated on Earth.

Technological Development: Test and develop space technologies, like life support systems and propulsion.

Astronomical Observations: Provide a platform for observing the Earth, Sun, stars, and other celestial objects.

Long-term Spaceflight Testing: Study the effects of prolonged spaceflight on humans and equipment.

Stepping Stone for Deep Space Exploration: Serve as a base for further space exploration, like missions to the Moon and Mars.

Space stations also demonstrate international cooperation and advance our understanding of space and its effects on living organisms. What Was the First Space Station? The first space station was Salyut 1, launched by the Soviet Union on April 19, 1971. Salyut 1 was a modified version of the Soviet Union's Almaz space station, which was part of a highly classified military program. It was designed to support a crew of up to three people for extended periods. Which Is The Largest Space Station In The World? Source: NASA The largest space station in the world is the International Space Station (ISS). The ISS is a habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit, where astronauts and cosmonauts live and work for extended periods. The ISS is larger than a six-bedroom house, with a total habitable volume of 13,696 cubic feet. Astronauts and cosmonauts have continuously occupied it since November 2000 and have hosted over 250 individuals from 19 countries.

Size Comparison ISS: 357 feet end-to-end (approx. length of a football field)

Tiangong: 55.6 meters long (approx. 1/3 the size of the ISS) Other Large Space Stations Tiangong Space Station (China): 100,000 kg, 340 cubic meters

Mir Space Station (Russia): 129,700 kg, 350 cubic meters

Skylab (USA): 77,088 kg, 360 cubic meters The ISS remains the largest and most advanced space station to date, serving as a symbol of international cooperation and a platform for scientific research and experimentation. How Many International Space Stations Are There In The World? There is only one International Space Station (ISS) in the world, which is a collaborative project between space agencies worldwide, including NASA, Roscosmos, JAXA, ESA, and CSA. However, there are other space stations currently in orbit, such as China's Tiangong Space Station.

Active Space Stations: International Space Station (ISS): A multinational research laboratory in low Earth orbit, supporting scientific research, technology development, and international cooperation. Tiangong Space Station (TSS): China's space station, launched in 2021, focuses on advancing space exploration and conducting scientific experiments. Additionally, several countries have plans to launch their space stations in the future, including Russian Orbital Station (ROS): Planned for launch in 2027, this station will serve as Russia's next-generation space station.

Lunar Gateway Scientific Station: Part of the Artemis program, this station will orbit the Moon and support scientific research and exploration.

Axiom Station: A private space station being developed by Axiom Space, expected to launch in 2027.

Starlab: A commercial space station project led by NanoRacks, Voyager Space, and Airbus, planned for launch in 2028.

10 Amazing Facts About the International Space Station (ISS) Global Teamwork : The ISS is a collaborative effort involving five space agencies from 15 countries.

Home in Space: Humans have been living aboard the ISS continuously since November 2000.

Crew Size: Typically accommodates an international crew of seven astronauts.

Speedy Orbit: Travels at a speed of five miles per second, completing an orbit around Earth every 90 minutes.

Daily Sunrises: Experience 16 sunrises and sunsets each day by completing 16 orbits in 24 hours.

Record Holder: Peggy Whitson set the U.S. record for total time in space with 665 days on September 2, 2017.

Spacious Living: The ISS is larger than a six-bedroom house, featuring six sleeping quarters, two bathrooms, a gym, and a stunning 360-degree bay window.

Staying Fit: Astronauts exercise for at least two hours daily to counteract muscle and bone loss in microgravity.

Spacewalks: Astronauts and cosmonauts regularly perform spacewalks for construction, maintenance, and upgrades.