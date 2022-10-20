What is Netflix Profile Transfer? Check the step-by-step guide to use it

American subscription streaming service announced the launch of the most demanded feature for its users, the Profile Transfer feature. This new feature will people to transfer their profile data like personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings.

This news was shared through a blog by Netflix, the product manager, Product Innovation, Timi Kosztin said, “People move. Families grow. RelationshipsRelationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same.”

What is the Netflix Profile Transfer feature?

Netflix Profile Transfer is the latest feature of Netflix to let you transfer your profile without the loss of any data. In easier words, in case you do now no longer have a Netflix membership, however, are presently looking for Netflix content material through another account, you'll be able to deliver your Netflix statistics whilst you begin your very own membership.

What will be the benefits of the Profile Transfer feature?

Once the feature will be available to all users globally, the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings of the users will be retained when they start their own membership.

What are the steps to use Netflix Profile Transfer?

As this feature rolled out recently, it's not necessary that everyone will be able to access it. However, it is said all eligible customers will receive an email from Netflix. Reports say, that in most countries, the setting will be automatically activated but users residing in the US and South Korea will have to go into account settings to turn it on.

The steps to transfer the profile are as followed:

Sign in to your account. Visit your Account page. In the Settings section, select Turn on profile transfers. Select Allow. We'll send you a confirmation email with the subject Account update: Profile transfers will be available soon. Open the confirmation email and select Enable Instantly. Once all the verification is done, your profile will be moved over and you’ll have an individual account.

FYI, at present, a single Netflix account can get shared between 5 different profiles. And these 5 profiles can have different age levels, content permission, privacy control, viewing activity logs, game saves, subtitle appearances, playback settings, personalized Tv show or movie content, ratings, and other personal or contact information.