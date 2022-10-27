What is new in the first-ever FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022? What novel changes can be seen this time?

Football fans are all buzzing over Qatar 2022, the first-ever FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East.

Here are a few significant changes that may be seen.

26- player rosters

Usually, there is a 23-man squad in the game. However, in this World Cup, there are 26-player rosters allowed.

Earlier, this feature was applied to the Copa America and the European Championship. This change was done to offer teams moving space during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Five substitutions







Earlier, only three substitutions were permitted. However, after the Covid-19 pandemic, a practice was introduced to allow for making up 5 substitutions every game. This very change of five substitutions is a brave one, but it actually makes the game even more exciting.

The decision regarding the five substitutions change in the Qatar World Cup was announced in June by the International Football Association Board.

The initial reason to bring about the change was the purpose of protecting the players amidst the pandemic. At present, the change is widely adopted in club football.

Moreover, another benefit this change brings to the table is that it will offer managers an additional tactical tool to be applied in the World Cup.

Women referees

Here comes another novel move. For the very first time in the FIFA Men’s World Cup, the fans will be able to see women referees. Of a total of 36 referred for the tournament, three are women.

The women referees are Yamashita Yoshimi, Stephanie Frappart, and Salima Mukansanga.

Talking about the assistant referees, Karen Diaz Medina, Neuza Back, and Kathryn Nesbitt are also three of the 69 assistant referees.

Last but not the least, the semi-automated offside technology

For the very first time in a World Cup, the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will take a brave step to add the use of semi-automated offside technology.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s President said, “Semi-automated offside technology is an evolution of the VAR systems that have been implemented across the world.”