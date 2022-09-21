What is PM CARES Fund? List of Trustees, and its objectives

PM CARES Fund got some new members onboard. In a meeting held on Tuesday, PM Modi welcomed the newly nominated trustees. The list includes names of some eminent personalities along with the top industrialist Ratan Tata. Read this article to know more about PM CARES Fund, its new trustees, and a list of benefits.

What is PM CARES Fund?

PM CARES Fund stands for Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund. Following the disaster of the COVID-19 pandemic, PM CARES Fund was founded on 27 March 2020. This initiative was taken to provide relief and combat the fatality of coronavirus. However, PM CARES Fund caters to wide objectives.

Who are the new trustees of PM CARES Fund?

PM CARES Fund has been registered as a Public Charitable Trust registered under the Registration Act, 1908 in New Delhi on 27 March 2020. Documentation disclosed by the Government of India in December 2020, states the Prime Minister as the Chairman of the PM CARES Fund, whereas the Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs, and Minister of Finance and GOI are ex-officio Trustees of the Fund.

The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees is assisted by three trustees who shall always be eminent persons in the field of research, health, science, social work, law, public administration, and philanthropy. And the three newly appointed trustees of trustees of PM FUND Cares are:

Ratan Tata

Ratan Naval Tata is an Indian industrialist giant. He was the chairman of Tata Group, from 1990 to 2012. The industrialist turned philanthropist or vice-versa has received two civilian awards including the second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan in 2008, and the Padma Bhushan (2000), the third highest civilian honour.

KT Thomas

Kallupurackal Thomas Thomas is an Indian former judge born in the Kottayam district. The former Supreme Court of India judge is known for his brave decisions on Indian socio-political matters. Padma Bhushan recipient Justice K.T Thomas administered the Supreme Court bench which confirmed the death sentence for the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Kariya Munda

The Indian politician Kariya Munda was born on 20 April 1936 in Khunti district, Ranchi. The former Deputy Speaker of the 15th Lok Sabha and former minister in the Government of India, he was part of the Janata Party in 1977 and Bhartiya Janata Party, from 1999 onwards.

Adding value to the meeting, the newly appointed members of the trust also nominated Rajiv Mehrishi, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India; Sudha Murty, former Chairperson, Infosys Foundation; Anand Shah, Co-founder of Teach for India and former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation for the constitution of the Advisory Board to PM CARES Fund.

What are the key objectives of the PM CARES Fund?

PM CARES Fund is a public charitable trust. The key objectives of the PM CARES Fund are:

To provide support relief or assistance during any kind of emergency, calamity or distress, either man-made or natural,

It also contributes to the creation or upgradation of healthcare or pharmaceutical facilities, other necessary infrastructure, and funding for relevant research.

Also, the public fund renders financial assistance to provide grants of payments of money suggested Board of Trustees to the affected population.

In the meeting on Tuesday, PM Modi applauded the contribution of society towards the PM CARES fund. He congratulated the new trustees and said that the new members on board will definitely empower the functioning of the committee.