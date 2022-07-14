What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? Rare facial condition affecting Justin Bieber

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: Pop sensation Justin Bieber revealed on Instagram on June 11, 2022, that a viral disease has temporarily paralysed one side of his face. Justin Bieber, while speaking about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which led to the cancellation of his shows, said that he has developed a rare condition that has fully paralysed the right side of his face. In an Instagram video, the 28-year-old Canadian pop star said, “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face…So there’s a full paralysis on this side of my face.”

Let’s understand what is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome that has affected pop star Justin Bieber, and how the condition is diagnosed and treated.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a neurobiological disease in which a virus- Varicella Zoster-causes inflammation of the nerves that are involved in facial movements.

In Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, when the nerves get inflamed, they lose their ability to function which further leads to temporary facial palsy or paralysis, meaning that the facial muscles in the infected person cannot receive necessary signals to function properly.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is the viral infection impacting the 7th cranial nerve that is involved in the facial movements. The inflammation caused by the Varicella Zoster Virus makes the nerve ineffective.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Symptoms

The symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome include painful, red rash and blisters around the ear and facial paralysis on the same side. The patients of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome also report hearing loss in the ear that has been impacted. The inability to close the eyes causes dryness.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome symptoms include rashes that can appear inside the mouth, or on the tongue. The virus causes weakness on one side of the face and causes difficulty in closing one eye and eating as food falls off from the affected side.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Causes

The Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) is the same virus that causes Chickenpox and Shingles. As per the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, VZV belongs to the herpesvirus group and can stay in the body as a latent infection.

The virus that causes Ramsay Hunt Syndrome can stay dormant in a person’s body and can be reawakened to attack the nerves. The doctors explained that the virus can be awakened due to the weakening of the immune system. Stress is also considered a trigger as it depresses the immune system. Some reports have also suggested that T-cell dysfunction caused by COVID-19 infection can also reactivate VZV.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome treatment

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is treated using antiviral drugs, steroids and physiotherapy. Steroids and antiviral drugs are also the cornerstones of the treatment.

According to the doctors, facial exercises are very important and patients need to protect their eyes. When done eye doesn’t close, there is a chance of developing corneal aberration. Patients of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome must use tear drops and use and wear glasses when they go out.

Is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome contagious?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is not contagious but can further lead to chickenpox in those who have not been vaccinated. Till the blister scabs fall off, the patients of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome are advised to avoid contact with those with low immunity and those who have not had Chickenpox or are not vaccinated against it.

