Tanveer Jamal Biography: Death, Wife, Career, Age, Net Worth, Family and other details

Tanveer Jamal Biography: Veteran Pakistani TV Actor Tanveer Jamal passed away on July 13, 2022, in Japan after battling cancer. The actor had moved to Tokyo earlier in May for his cancer treatment and had asked fans to pray for his recovery. Pakistani Actor Tanveer Jamal was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016, however, he had recovered and made a comeback to TV dramas. The renowned actor later fell ill during the shooting of his play ‘Mere Apne’. Tanveer Jamal, in his 35-year-long career, played key roles in prominent dramas including Teri Raza and Godfather.

Read Tanveer Jamal Biography and know some interesting facts about him as one of the most prominent TV actors of Pakistan.

Tanveer Jamal Biography

Name Tanveer Jamal Birth June 30, 1960 Death July 13, 2022 (62 Years) Birthplace Karachi, Pakistan Hometown Karachi, Pakistan Nationality Pakistani Religion Islam Profession Actor, Director and Producer Residence Pakistan, Japan

Tanveer Jamal Family, wife, early life

Tanveer Jamal was a senior Pakistani actor, director, and producer. He was born on June 30, 1960, in Karachi, Pakistan and after graduating from the National Academy of Performing Arts in Karachi, Tanveer Jamal began his modeling career in the fashion industry.

In the later phase of his career, Tanveer Jamal turned to the acting field and went on to appear in various Pakistani dramas and was also a part of the theatre productions. Jamal became a well-respected figure in the Pakistani Entertainment Industry.

Tanveer Jamal’s marital status is married. The talented actor lived a private life and never revealed his wife and children’s names.

Tanveer Jamal Actor, Producer, Model

As an actor, producer, and director, Tanveer Jamal made quite a name for himself in the Pakistani drama industry. As a model, Tanveer Jamal debuted in the Pakistani fashion industry in 1985 and after that took a short break from work and went to Japan.

Tanveer Jamal later came back to Pakistan in 1988 and worked in a number of TV dramas since then. He started his own production company in 1993 and also delved into directing.

Tanveer Jamal Career

Tanveer Jamal started as his career as a TV show actor. He later coordinated with the mandatory streaming movie titled ‘Japan Connection’. While speaking to the media, Pakistani Actor Tanveer Jamal said that his new venture is brilliant with a thought-provoking story about the drug mafia.

As an actor, Tanveer Jamal rendered invaluable services in the field of acting which further benefitted Pakistan’s entertainment industry. He was renowned for his brilliant acting prowess and career spanning over three decades. Tanveer Jamal also received various accolades for his performance from PTV.

Tanveer Jamal Net worth

Pakistani Actor Tanveer Jamal’s net worth is estimated to be $1 to $ 5 million per year. The actor also enjoyed a huge fan following on Instagram with nearly 1K+ followers.

Tanveer Jamal Drama List

Some of the most renowned dramas of Pakistani Actor Tanveer Jamal are:

Year Dramas 2018 Khalish Ikhlaq 2018 Koi Chand Rakh Abrar 2019 Dil Kya karay Abrar 2020 Meray Dost Meray Yaar 2 Zoya’s Father 2018 Khuwabzadi 2021 Mere Apne 2021 Mohlat 2020 Gustakh 2020 Raaz-e-Ulfat 2017 Teri Raza

