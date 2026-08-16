What is Stronger Than Diamond? Top 5 Strongest Natural Materials on Earth

Diamond is known to be one of the strongest materials on earth. It is indeed one of the toughest natural substances we know. However, there are many substances that are stronger than diamonds. Strength, hardness, toughness and durability are not the same thing. Diamond is known to be extremely hard and that doesn’t make it strongest in every aspect. Some materials on earth can bend more, absorb more force, or resist cracks better than diamond. Here are 5 natural materials that are stronger than diamonds in some manner. Is Diamond Really the Strongest Material? Property What it Means Hardness How well a material can resist scratching Strength How much force a material can take before it breaks Toughness How much energy can a material absorb before it begins to crack Durability How long can a material last during normal wear and tear.

Top 5 Strongest Natural Materials on Earth Rank Natural Material Known For 1 Lonsdaleite Extreme hardness 2 Wurtzite Boron Nitride It is formed during volcanic eruptions 3 Limpet teeth Made of goethite fibers 4 Darwin's bark spider silk Toughness and flexibility 5 Nacre (mother of pearl) Crack resistance What is the Difference Between Hardness and Strength? To put it in simple terms, hardness simply means how tough it is to scratch something. For example if you drag a sharp object across a material and it doesn’t scratch then that means the material is hard. Strength on the other hand simply means how much force an object can bear before it bends, deforms or breaks. When a material is strong then it can hold a very heavy load. When the toughness of an object is mentioned then it means how much energy an object can withstand before it snaps. A tough material can take hits and still stay in one piece.