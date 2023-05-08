What is the difference between Tornado and Cyclone?

Tornadoes and cyclones are storms that have the potential to cause widespread destruction. While many people might not know it, the two are quite different from each other. In this article, we will explore the differences between a tornado and a cyclone.
Tornado vs cyclone
Tornado vs cyclone

Natural disasters are a fact of life, and two of the most destructive and dangerous weather phenomena are tornadoes and cyclones. While both tornadoes and cyclones can cause significant damage and loss of life, they differ in many ways, including their formation, location, and size. This article will explore the differences between tornadoes and cyclones. 

Differences between tornadoes and cyclones

A tornado is a violent and rapidly rotating column of air that extends from a thunderstorm cloud to the ground. They form over land, usually in areas where warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico meets cooler, drier air from Canada. When these two air masses collide, they can create instability in the atmosphere, which can lead to the formation of a tornado.

Here’s what a tornado looks like:

Tornadoes typically have a diameter of a few hundred feet to a mile, and they can move at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. They are characterized by their funnel-like shape, which is formed by the rotating column of air. Tornadoes are usually short-lived, lasting only a few minutes to a few hours, and they are generally more common in the United States than in other parts of the world.

On the other hand, a cyclone is a type of weather phenomenon that occurs in tropical regions, such as the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific. Cyclones are essentially the same thing as hurricanes and typhoons, but they occur in different parts of the world. Cyclones are characterised by low-pressure systems, high winds, and heavy rain. They can form over warm ocean waters, and they can be large, sometimes spanning hundreds of miles.

Unlike tornadoes, cyclones can last for several days and can travel over long distances. They can also be more predictable than tornadoes, as they usually follow a predictable path and are easier to track using modern technology.

Tornadoes vs cyclones

Here are the prominent differences between tornadoes and cyclones

Characteristic

Tornado

Cyclone

Location

Form over land

Form over warm ocean waters

Size

Small, usually a few hundred feet to a mile in diameter

Large, sometimes spanning hundreds of miles in diameter

Formation

Form when warm, moist air meets cooler, drier air

Form over warm ocean waters, typically in areas of low pressure

Wind speed

Can reach up to 300 mph

Can reach up to 200 mph

Lifespan

Typically short-lived, lasting a few minutes to a few hours

Can last for several days

Predictability

Can be unpredictable and difficult to track

Can be more predictable and easier to track

Frequency

More common in the United States, but can occur in other parts of the world

Occur in tropical regions such as the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific

Associated hazards

Strong winds, heavy rain, hail, lightning, and flying debris

Strong winds, heavy rain, storm surges, and flooding

 

To sum up, tornadoes and cyclones are both weather phenomena that can be destructive, but they differ in terms of their location, how they form their size, and their lifespan. While tornadoes form over land, are smaller in size, and are generally more unpredictable, cyclones form over warm ocean waters, are much larger, and tend to be more predictable.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next