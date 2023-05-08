What is the difference between Tornado and Cyclone?

Natural disasters are a fact of life, and two of the most destructive and dangerous weather phenomena are tornadoes and cyclones. While both tornadoes and cyclones can cause significant damage and loss of life, they differ in many ways, including their formation, location, and size. This article will explore the differences between tornadoes and cyclones.

Differences between tornadoes and cyclones

A tornado is a violent and rapidly rotating column of air that extends from a thunderstorm cloud to the ground. They form over land, usually in areas where warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico meets cooler, drier air from Canada. When these two air masses collide, they can create instability in the atmosphere, which can lead to the formation of a tornado.

Here’s what a tornado looks like:

Massive tornado warned supercell as it moved through Linneus, MO moments ago. Hearing reports of damage from the tornado. In route now. #mowx pic.twitter.com/iIetgZnXs0 — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) May 7, 2023

Tornadoes typically have a diameter of a few hundred feet to a mile, and they can move at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. They are characterized by their funnel-like shape, which is formed by the rotating column of air. Tornadoes are usually short-lived, lasting only a few minutes to a few hours, and they are generally more common in the United States than in other parts of the world.

On the other hand, a cyclone is a type of weather phenomenon that occurs in tropical regions, such as the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific. Cyclones are essentially the same thing as hurricanes and typhoons, but they occur in different parts of the world. Cyclones are characterised by low-pressure systems, high winds, and heavy rain. They can form over warm ocean waters, and they can be large, sometimes spanning hundreds of miles.

#Cyclone | A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6



Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region during subsequent 48 hours@Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/W4NxaydGXi — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 2, 2023

Unlike tornadoes, cyclones can last for several days and can travel over long distances. They can also be more predictable than tornadoes, as they usually follow a predictable path and are easier to track using modern technology.

Tornadoes vs cyclones

Here are the prominent differences between tornadoes and cyclones

Characteristic Tornado Cyclone Location Form over land Form over warm ocean waters Size Small, usually a few hundred feet to a mile in diameter Large, sometimes spanning hundreds of miles in diameter Formation Form when warm, moist air meets cooler, drier air Form over warm ocean waters, typically in areas of low pressure Wind speed Can reach up to 300 mph Can reach up to 200 mph Lifespan Typically short-lived, lasting a few minutes to a few hours Can last for several days Predictability Can be unpredictable and difficult to track Can be more predictable and easier to track Frequency More common in the United States, but can occur in other parts of the world Occur in tropical regions such as the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific Associated hazards Strong winds, heavy rain, hail, lightning, and flying debris Strong winds, heavy rain, storm surges, and flooding

To sum up, tornadoes and cyclones are both weather phenomena that can be destructive, but they differ in terms of their location, how they form their size, and their lifespan. While tornadoes form over land, are smaller in size, and are generally more unpredictable, cyclones form over warm ocean waters, are much larger, and tend to be more predictable.