What is the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and How It Differs From an International Border?

The Line of Actual Control or LAC is the loose line that separates the Indian controlled territory and China controlled territory. It is not a fixed or agreed border. Instead it shows the area where each country’s troops patrol every day. What is the Line of Actual Control or LAC? The Line of Actual Control or LAC is a working military boundary that separates the territories controlled by India and China respectively. It is not a legally accepted international border, instead it marks the point up to which army from each country exercise control on the ground, but this is the whole reason of confusion because both the countries disagree on the location of the actual point. India considers the LAC to be about 3488 km long which covers Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh extending upto the Aksai Chin which China does not agree. In case of China, the length is 2000 km because China does not recognise the Indian control over Arunachal Pradesh, instead they call it as South Tibet.

Where did the term LAC come from? The term Line of Actual control was first used in a letter written by Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai to the Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on 1959, he described the line up to which sides exercised actual control. Nehru rejected that statement marking it as inconsistent and vague. Decades later in 1993 when India and China signed the Agreement on the Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility along the LAC, it was followed by another agreement in 1996. Both the countries respected the LAC, but the shortcoming was that neither of these agreements defined exactly where the line falls, which is why patrol disputes like the Galwan valley incident that happened in 2020. What are the 3 Sectors of LAC? The LAC is divided into three sectors namely Western sector, Middle sector and Eastern sector. Western sector comprises of Ladakh and Aksai Chin, it is the longest among all the sectors and is also the most debated one, the length of the Western sector is 1600 km.

The Middle sector is what runs through Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it is of the length 545 km, and is the most peaceful with least disputes. Most of the disagreement between India and China stems from the Eastern sector which covers Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh over an area of 1129 km, China considers Arunachal Pradesh as their land and names it as South Tibet. What is the Difference between LAC and International Border? The following are the differences between the LAC and the international border Feature Line of Actual Control (LAC) International Border Legal status It is not legally defined, just a military accepted line Legally recognized under international law Demarcation It is not marked on the ground, also it is not jointly mapped by both countries The international border is clearly demarcated with pillars and surveys. Agreement Both India and China have different views on the same Both countries agree on the international border Example India-China boundary in Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh India-Bangladesh border, fixed by the Radcliffe Line and later pacts

This gap between the two countries in terms of perception and agreement is the reason behind the standoffs, of which the most recent one is that happened on Galwan Valley in 2020. What are some of the standoffs and conflicts between India and China since the India China War in 1962? The following are some of the standoffs and skirmishes that have taken place between India and China since the Sino Indian War in 1962: Nathu La and Cho La Clashes: This was a series of clashes that took place in Sikkim in September 1967 where Indian forces repelled the advance of Chinese troops from Nathu La and Cho La. Tulung La Ambush: This incident happened on October 1975, when four soldiers of Assam Rifles were ambushed by Chinese troops in Tulung La. Doklam Standoff: The Doklam standoff of 2017 was a 73 day standoff between India and Chinese troops in the tri-junction of India, China, and Bhutan. It was when Chinese forces were attempting to build a road in the Doklam Plateau.