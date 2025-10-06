What is the Mysterious Brown Ribbon Spreading from the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico? Check Here!

A mysterious brown ribbon has been spotted stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. It's not a snake, but it looks like one from above. This long, winding trail is actually made of sargassum—a type of brown seaweed. Sargassum floats on the ocean's surface, forming thick mats that can stretch for miles. It's natural and usually harmless, but when it accumulates on beaches, it emits an unpleasant odour and can impact tourism and marine life.

This brown ribbon has grown bigger in recent years. Scientists believe that warmer waters and pollution may be contributing to the spread of this disease. Boats and fish can get trapped in it, and it blocks sunlight from reaching coral reefs. In this article, we'll take a look at what sargassum is, why it's spreading so fast, and how it affects people and nature.