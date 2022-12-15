What is the new India-China Tawang crisis: Find the details here

India-China Tawang crisis hit when the soldiers from the two sides clashed at Yangtse, in the upper reaches of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. The entire state itself and within it, Tawang, have always been a topic of dispute for India and China.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament after a few hours saying that:

“PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo”,

the PLA claimed that the clash in the early hours of December 9 took place after Chinese troops on regular patrol on their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the “Dongzhang” area were blocked by Indian soldiers who had “illegally crossed the line”.

Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, the spokesman of the PLA’s Western Theatre Command, stated

“Our troops’ response is professional, firm, and standard, which has helped to stabilize the situation… We ask the Indian side to strictly control and restrain the frontline forces and work with the Chinese side to maintain peace and tranquility.” in a PTI report from Beijing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin also said that “the current border situation between China and India is generally stable” as per a PTI report.

This clash in Tawang occurred after two and a half years after the lethal encounter in June 2020 between the two sides in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Tawang: Site of India-China clash

The encounter took place at Yangtse in the upper reaches of Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh where the soldiers of the two sides clashed

All of Arunachal Pradesh, including Tawang is claimed by China which is one of the more serious dispute points between India and China in the border scenario.

The birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama, Tawang is an important pilgrimage center for Tibetan Buddhists.

In 1959 the 14th Dalai Lama took refuge in Tawang after he crossed over from Tibet to India and spent some days in the monastery there before proceeding further.

In Tawang, there are three “agreed areas" of varying Indian and Chinese perceptions of the LAC.

25 km from Tawang town, Yangtse is in the north of the Lungroo grazing ground.

And the place is a regular encounter spot for the Indian Army and the PLA especially as the high ground is on the Indian side, giving it a commanding view of the Chinese side.

What exactly happened?

A similar incident took place last October when both sides, the PLA and the Indian Army in the area came face to face in Yangtse, leading to a minor brawl where no one was hurt.

Though the December 9 incident was the most serious encounter between India and China in recent years in this region.

Six Indian soldiers have reportedly sustained injuries and are being reported in the hospital in Guwahati.

Defence Minister Singh stated that the Indian troops had faced the PLA, which resulted in a “physical scuffle” in order to prevent the Chinese from transgressing into Indian territory.

This compelled them to return to their posts but caused injuries on both sides, fortunately with no fatalities, said the Minister.

