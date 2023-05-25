What is the PlayStation Showcase? Here is everything announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment held its annual PlayStation Showcase on May 24, 2023, and it didn't disappoint. The event featured a wide variety of new games, hardware, and updates for upcoming titles. Here are all the highlights and announcements that you need to know.

What is the PlayStation Showcase?

PlayStation showcase is hosted by Sony Interactive Entertainment and the event unveils the new updates about the games, the latest PlayStation versions, and other products.

It is an annual event that has become increasingly popular every year since its launch. This year it was watched by millions of people across the globe.

The company this year described it as an event “focusing on PS5 and PSVR 2 games in development from top studios from around the world.”

The event was over an hour long and more than thirty titles were announced that included third-party providers as well. Here are all the games introduced:

Developers Game Availability Arrowhead Hell Divers 2 PS5 and PC Ascendant Studios and EA Originals Immortals of Aveum PS5 and PC 505 Games and One-More Level Ghost Runner 2 PS5 S-Game and Cruel-Man Studio Phantom Blade 0 PS5 Giant Squid Sword of the Sea PS5 Croteam The TALOS Principle 2 PS5 and PC Nomada Studio and Blitoworks Neva PS5 and PC The Gentle Bros and Keplar Interact CatQuest PS5 and PS4 Square Enix Foam Stars PS5 and PS4 All Possible Futures The Plucky Squire PS5 Tuxedo Labs Tear Down PS5 Konami Digital Entertainment Metal Gear Solid PS5 Dreamlit Games Towers of Aghasba PS5 and PC Square Enix and Creative Business Unit 3 Final Fantasy XVI PS5 Remedy Entertainment and Epic Publishing Games Alan Wake 2 PS5 Ubisoft Original Assassin's Creed Mirage PS5 and PS4 Finji and The Glory Society Revenant Hill PS5 and PS4 Cygames Granblue Fantasy Relink PS5 and PS4 Capcom Street Fighter 6 PS5 and PS4 Hadoque Ultros PS5 and PS4 Perfect World Games Tower of Fantasy PS5 and PC Capcom Dragon's Dogma 2 PS5 and PC Steel Wool Games Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted 2 PSVR 2 Capcom Resident Evil 4 PSVR 2 Vertigo Games Arizona Sunshine 2 PSVR 2 Smilegate Entertainment Crossfire Sierra Squad PSVR 2 N Dreams Synapse PSVR 2 Beat Games Beat Saber PSVR 2 Bungie Marathon PS5 and PC Bungie Destiny 2 The Final Shape PS5 and PC Firewalk Concord PS5 and PC Marvel Spider-Man 2 PS5

Project Q Makes an Appearance

The Project Q is Sony’s latest advancement to allow users play their PS5 games over Wi-Fi. It is a handheld device that carries an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features that are already incorporated into Sony’s DualSense wireless controller.

Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase — the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC.



More details to come in the months ahead.

This new controller carries a different take on the handheld controller market. Instead of being a portable console, it relies on the PS5 to provide the games so one needs to have a strong Wi-Fi connection to stream the games smoothly.

There is no official announcement as to when the console will be available in the market. However, Sony mentioned that it will be sharing details soon.

Apart from that Sony also announced its latest first ever official wireless earbuds claiming to provide lossless audio on both PS5 and PC.

Here is what the PlayStation blog states “The Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead.”

Extended Gameplay for Spiderman-2

Sony released a lengthy gameplay for the much-awaited Spiderman 2. The showcase carried both Peter Parker and Miles Morales showing off Peter’s abilities with a new Symbiote Suit. The trailer is almost 13 minutes long and gives an immersive experience to viewers.

Moreover, the new trailer unveiled an iconic villain known as Kraven the Hunter. The gameplay showcase began with Peter Parker in the Symbiote Suit, swinging through New York City. He was then joined by Miles Morales, and the two Spider-Men teamed up to take on a group of enemies.

According to PlayStation Blog “We don’t waste any time: bursting through basement doors is Peter Parker, our original Spider-Man in this story, who needs no introduction. But what he’s wearing perhaps deserves one: he’s donning the highly coveted, iconic, and beloved Black Suit and he’s more than ready for a fight.

“Beyond serving looks, our Symbiote-bound hero has some new tricks up his sleeve. We’re no stranger to Spider-Man knocking heads, but never like this: he’s much more aggressive and punches certainly aren’t being pulled. Symbiote tendrils aggrandize Spider-Man’s silhouette, slamming foes against hard surfaces, dealing no mercy to Kraven’s Hunters.”

A remake of Metal Gear Solid

Along with Sony, the famous game developer Konami also announced the launch of the new Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The game is currently in development.

The announcement of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake is a major event for the Metal Gear Solid series. The game is considered to be one of the best in the series, and it has been praised for its story, gameplay, and graphics.

The company states “We also announced Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which is coming to PS5”