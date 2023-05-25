What is the PlayStation Showcase? Here is everything announced

Sony's PlayStation Showcase which was aired on May 24th, 2023 provided a lot of new games and features for all enthusiasts. The company plans to launch a new console knowns as Project Q and here is what you need to know.
Sony Interactive Entertainment held its annual PlayStation Showcase on May 24, 2023, and it didn't disappoint. The event featured a wide variety of new games, hardware, and updates for upcoming titles. Here are all the highlights and announcements that you need to know. 

What is the PlayStation Showcase?

PlayStation showcase is hosted by Sony Interactive Entertainment and the event unveils the new updates about the games, the latest PlayStation versions, and other products. 

It is an annual event that has become increasingly popular every year since its launch. This year it was watched by millions of people across the globe. 

The company this year described it as an event “focusing on PS5 and PSVR 2 games in development from top studios from around the world.”

The event was over an hour long and more than thirty titles were announced that included third-party providers as well. Here are all the games introduced: 

Developers

Game 

Availability

Arrowhead

Hell Divers 2

PS5 and PC

Ascendant Studios and EA Originals

Immortals of Aveum

PS5 and PC

505 Games and One-More Level

Ghost Runner 2

PS5

S-Game and Cruel-Man Studio

Phantom Blade 0

PS5

Giant Squid

Sword of the Sea

PS5

Croteam

The TALOS Principle 2

PS5 and PC

Nomada Studio and Blitoworks

Neva

PS5 and PC

The Gentle Bros and Keplar Interact

CatQuest

PS5 and PS4

Square Enix

Foam Stars

PS5 and PS4

All Possible Futures

The Plucky Squire

PS5

Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2

PS5 and PC

Steel Wool Games

Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted 2

PSVR 2

Capcom

Resident Evil 4

PSVR 2

Vertigo Games 

Arizona Sunshine 2

PSVR 2

Smilegate Entertainment

Crossfire Sierra Squad

PSVR 2

N Dreams

Synapse

PSVR 2 

Beat Games

Beat Saber 

PSVR 2

Bungie

Marathon 

PS5 and PC 

Bungie

Destiny 2 The Final Shape

PS5 and PC

Firewalk

Concord

PS5 and PC

Marvel

Spider-Man 2

PS5

Project Q Makes an Appearance

The Project Q is Sony’s latest advancement to allow users play their PS5 games over Wi-Fi. It is a handheld device that carries an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features that are already incorporated into Sony’s DualSense wireless controller. 

This new controller carries a different take on the handheld controller market. Instead of being a portable console, it relies on the PS5 to provide the games so one needs to have a strong Wi-Fi connection to stream the games smoothly.

There is no official announcement as to when the console will be available in the market. However, Sony mentioned that it will be sharing details soon. 

Apart from that Sony also announced its latest first ever official wireless earbuds claiming to provide lossless audio on both PS5 and PC. 

Here is what the PlayStation blog states “The Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead.”

Extended Gameplay for Spiderman-2

Sony released a lengthy gameplay for the much-awaited Spiderman 2. The showcase carried both Peter Parker and Miles Morales showing off Peter’s abilities with a new Symbiote Suit. The trailer is almost 13 minutes long and gives an immersive experience to viewers. 

Moreover, the new trailer unveiled an iconic villain known as Kraven the Hunter. The gameplay showcase began with Peter Parker in the Symbiote Suit, swinging through New York City. He was then joined by Miles Morales, and the two Spider-Men teamed up to take on a group of enemies. 

According to PlayStation Blog “We don’t waste any time: bursting through basement doors is Peter Parker, our original Spider-Man in this story, who needs no introduction. But what he’s wearing perhaps deserves one: he’s donning the highly coveted, iconic, and beloved Black Suit and he’s more than ready for a fight.  

“Beyond serving looks, our Symbiote-bound hero has some new tricks up his sleeve. We’re no stranger to Spider-Man knocking heads, but never like this: he’s much more aggressive and punches certainly aren’t being pulled. Symbiote tendrils aggrandize Spider-Man’s silhouette, slamming foes against hard surfaces, dealing no mercy to Kraven’s Hunters.”  

A remake of Metal Gear Solid 

Along with Sony, the famous game developer Konami also announced the launch of the new Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The game is currently in development. 

The announcement of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake is a major event for the Metal Gear Solid series. The game is considered to be one of the best in the series, and it has been praised for its story, gameplay, and graphics.

The company states “We also announced Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which is coming to PS5”
