What is the rent-clothes-on-arrival scheme by Japan Airlines?

Japan Airlines has come up with a revolutionary scheme, called the rent-clothes-on-arrival scheme, for all its travelers.

On June 5, it started a year-long pilot project that is going to give its passengers the option to refrain from suitcases and rent all their clothes the moment they arrive in Japan.

As per the airline, the scheme is for travelers expecting to make a "sustainable choice", by decreasing the weight of each aircraft, The JAL expects to reduce fuel consumption, leading to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

The scheme by JAL

The scheme presented by JAL is known as "Any Wear, Anywhere". Under this scheme, a prospective visitor coming to Japan can reserve his clothes for a time period of a month in advance to use for 14 days.

Appropriate apparel to travelers may be given once they specify the purpose of their visit. The apparel will be delivered to their place of residence or hotel. A vast array of clothing options to choose from may be available, as per the JAL. The packages for these apparels may start from as little as 4,000 yen, which is around Rs 2,300.

This means that if a passenger travels on a business trip to Japan will get a set of three bottoms and five tops for around 5,000 yen, which roughly means Rs 2,900.

The reason behind JAL's decision

“JAL’s aim is the reduction of baggage weight to reduce CO2 emissions and contribute to solving environmental problems,” expressed the airline in a written statement.

The climate crisis is intensifying, and the debate surrounding aviation emissions has been getting intense. Air transport accounts for around 2 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions per year, if non-CO2 emissions are also taken into account, the airline industry will lead to almost 5 percent of the historical global warming, as per a report on climate change by the United Nations.

