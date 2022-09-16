What is the US's F-16 package to Pakistan, What are India's concerns?

The Biden Administration had planned to offer Foreign Military Sales (FMS) worth $450 million for hardware, spares, and software for the F-16 fighter fleet of Pakistan.

India Shares Its Concern

India broke its silence on the issue and expressed its concerns regarding the U.S. decision to offer a sustenance package for Pakistan’s fleet of G-16 fighter aircraft through the Indian defense minister to his U.S. counterpart on Wednesday.

The U.S.-manufactured aircraft are an essential part of Pakistan’s military arsenal. India worries that the fleet could be used against it by Pakistan. This, indeed, makes the issue alarming for India.

Last week, the United States Department gave an approving nod to the potential sale of sustainment and related equipment to Pakistan in a $450 million dollar deal. The principal contractor is Lockheed Martin Corp.

Indian Defense Minister expressed his “warm and productive” telephone conversation with Lloyd Austin, U.S. Secretary of Defense on Twitter saying, "I conveyed India’s concern at the recent U.S. decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet."

We also discussed ways to strengthen technological and industrial collaboration and also explore cooperation in emerging and critical technologies. 2/3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2022

Had a warm and productive telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence, Mr. Lloyd Austin. We discussed growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced defence & security cooperation. @SecDef 1/3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2022

Rajnath Singh’s ministry confirmed that Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin reviewed U.S.- Indian defense cooperation and recapitulated their commitment to further foster military-to-military ties.

Just like India, Pakistan too is nuclear-armed. Pakistan has relied on Chinese made jets to a great extent. However, the F-16 is the most advanced and effective in its fleet.

India and Pakistan have always had tough relations. The two countries have also gone to war on three occasions in the past. In 2019, the two countries were involved in an aerial battle over the Kashmir region dispute. In this situation, India said that it had shot down a Pakistani F-16s after one of its jets was brought down.







