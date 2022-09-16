What is 'Triple Dip' La Nina and What is its Impact on India's Monsoon?

‘Triple Dip’ La Nina: As per the reports by leading weather agencies like the World Meteorological Organisation on 31st August and the Australian Bureau of Meteorology this Tuesday, stated that the oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon is most likely to continue till the end of the year, which will lead to the formation of a ‘triple dip’ La Nina.

What is La Niña?

La Niña is an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon which is regarded as the colder counterpart of the El Niño, the names of La Niña originates from the Spanish for "girl" and El Niño for "boy".

La Niña is the colder phase of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) weather phenomenon.

During the period of La Niña, there is a marked decline in the sea surface temperature along the central and eastern Pacific Ocean which causes changes in weather patterns.

Due to the impact of La Niña the associated trade winds and storms get stronger than usual. The impact of such a change is marked increase in rainfall in the areas of Indonesia and Australia while there is a marked decrease in areas of Horns of Africa and western part of United States.

What is ‘Triple Dip’ La Niña?

‘Triple Dip’ La Niña is a period where the La Niña period extends for up to three consecutive winters.

La Niña phenomenon started building up in September 2020 and will continue for another six months. It has been suggested that there is a 70% chance of this phenomenon to continue till September to November 2022 and a 55% chance of it continuing through December 2022 - February 2023.

The result of such extension would mean more variation in the temperatures in world and increase in the frequency of rain, floods and droughts in parts of the world.

The continuing of La Niña is causing temporary decrease in global temperatures but it will not be able to stop the long-term increase in temperature.

It will be the fist triple dip La Niña which of the 21st century and the third one since the 1950’s. The experts are suggesting that as a result of this triple dip, there world will witness an overactive Atlantic Hurricane season in 2022.

Impact on India’s Monsoon

The impact of La Niña is that India can expect a longer period of Monsoon this year. The La Niña months are known to provide heavy rainfall and this year also India has received 740.3mm of rainfall which is 7 per cent higher than the average.

The worst affected states are Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Manipur, Karnataka, and Odisha where heavy rainfall and floods were witnessed. Maharashtra is also being battered by rain in the month of September.

The impact of La Niña was also seen in the flash floods of Pakistan recently, which caused heavy damage to life and property.