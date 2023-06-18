What It's Really Like to Be an Astronaut: 13 Unbelievable Experiences

Space exploration has always captivated human imagination and the brave men and women who venture beyond Earth's atmosphere experience a world like no other.

Astronauts are privileged to witness breathtaking phenomena and encounter baffling experiences that are beyond human comprehension. Here are 13 unbelievable things that astronauts experience in space, giving a glimpse into the awe-inspiring wonders of the cosmos.

An out-of-this-world view from @Astro_Woody's helmet cam after handing off the roll-out solar array to Steve Bowen. The duo will continue to make their way to the installation location. pic.twitter.com/rROYfbBVib — International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 15, 2023

1. The feeling of weightlessness: One of the most striking things about being in space is the feeling of weightlessness. Astronauts float around like they're in water, and they have to be careful not to bump into things. Everyday tasks like eating, sleeping, and even using the bathroom become fascinating challenges in microgravity.

2. They get space adaptation syndrome: Space adaptation syndrome (SAS) is a set of symptoms that astronauts experience when they first arrive in space. These symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and headaches.

3. Lengthened Spine: Living in a microgravity environment has an interesting effect on the human body. Without the downward force of gravity, the spine stretches and decompresses, causing astronauts to grow taller during their time in space. However, this increase in height is temporary, and astronauts return to their original height once back on Earth

4. Space Odor: Although space is often described as a sterile environment, astronauts have reported encountering peculiar odors while on space missions. These odors are believed to arise from equipment, the spacesuits, and even the astronauts themselves. Some have described it as a "metallic" or "burnt" smell, making it a unique sensory experience.

5. Special Eating and Drinking Habits: Food and drink in space have to be specially prepared so that they don't float away. Astronauts also have to eat and drink more frequently than they would on Earth, because their bodies lose fluids more quickly in space.

What does it take to get ready for a spacewalk?



Here's a behind-the-scenes look with @Astro_Woody, who will make his first trip outside the @Space_Station on Friday, June 9: https://t.co/3FapJKkffV — NASA (@NASA) June 6, 2023

6. Blood Pressure Changes: Astronauts' blood pressure changes in space due to the lack of gravity. Their blood tends to pool in their lower extremities, which can cause problems with circulation.

7. Fluid Redistribution: In microgravity, fluids in the human body redistribute, causing changes in appearance. Without the pull of gravity, fluids shift towards the upper body, resulting in a "puffy face" appearance and thinner legs. This phenomenon can take some adjustment, as astronauts often find their facial features temporarily altered during their space missions.

8. Special Ways to Sleep: Astronauts sleep in sleeping bags that are attached to the walls of their spacecraft. They also have to wear special eye covers to block out the light.

9. Space Gardening: Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have the unique opportunity to engage in space gardening. They cultivate plants like lettuce in the microgravity environment, studying the challenges of growing food in space and exploring the possibility of sustainable space agriculture.

10. Time Dilation: The theory of relativity plays a role in space travel, causing time dilation. Due to the high speeds and gravitational fields experienced during space missions, astronauts age slightly slower compared to their counterparts on Earth. While the effect is minuscule, it is an intriguing aspect of space exploration.

11. Radiation Exposure: Astronauts are exposed to radiation in space. This is because the Earth's atmosphere protects us from radiation, but there is no atmosphere in space. Radiation exposure can cause health problems, such as cancer.

12. Strange Hair Growth: The lack of gravity can also affect the way astronauts' hair grows. Their hair may grow in different directions, and it may also become more brittle.

13. Deep Space Silence: Beyond Earth's orbit, astronauts experience true silence. There is no background noise, and they can only hear the sounds produced within their spacecraft or transmitted via radio.

In conclusion, the experiences of astronauts in space are awe-inspiring and offer a unique perspective on our place in the universe. From weightlessness to witnessing the wonders of the cosmos, their journeys provide glimpses into the unknown. These 13 lesser-known facts demonstrate the remarkable and unbelievable things that astronauts encounter during their time in space, fueling our curiosity and inspiring future generations of space explorers.