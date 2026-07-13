FIFA World Cup is underway and four teams have reached the semi final stage. The four teams are Spain, France, Argentina, and England. Now, when we think about football, two very interesting things come to mind apart from the goals, these are red and yellow cards.

Do you know red and yellow cards were not there in the scheme of things since the first World Cup was played in 1930?

It was introduced 40 years later in the 1970 FIFA World Cup held in Mexico and the origins of the red and yellow cards lies in one of the matches between the two semi-finalist countries of 2026 World Cup, i.e England and Argentina.

Keep reading to learn more about the origins of red and yellow cards in football.

What are Red and Yellow Cards in Football?

Red and Yellow cards are shown to players by refrees in football as a way of penalising them for disciplinary issues in the field. Yellow card serves as the first warning or a caution and the red card is shown when a player violates the playing code of conduct and it results in immediate dismissal from the field.