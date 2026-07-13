Red and Yellow Cards in Football: When Were They Used for the First Time? Know the History Here
One particular incident in the quarter final match between England and Argentina in 1966 FIFA World Cup prompted the introduction of red and yellow cards in football. Know the story behind it and who introduced them.
FIFA World Cup is underway and four teams have reached the semi final stage. The four teams are Spain, France, Argentina, and England. Now, when we think about football, two very interesting things come to mind apart from the goals, these are red and yellow cards.
Do you know red and yellow cards were not there in the scheme of things since the first World Cup was played in 1930?
It was introduced 40 years later in the 1970 FIFA World Cup held in Mexico and the origins of the red and yellow cards lies in one of the matches between the two semi-finalist countries of 2026 World Cup, i.e England and Argentina.
Keep reading to learn more about the origins of red and yellow cards in football.
What are Red and Yellow Cards in Football?
Red and Yellow cards are shown to players by refrees in football as a way of penalising them for disciplinary issues in the field. Yellow card serves as the first warning or a caution and the red card is shown when a player violates the playing code of conduct and it results in immediate dismissal from the field.
If a player receives two yellow cards in a game, it also amounts to a red card, and a send-off from the field.
How the 1966 Quarter Final Between Argentina and England became the turning point?
The quarter final match between England and Argentina in 1966 served as the precursor for the introduction of red and yellow cards in football. In that match, Antonio Rattín, the captain of Argentina was sent off the field for arguing with the referee, he however did not leave the pitch for 7 to 10 minutes citing that he didn’t understand what was said by referee.
It was the first time that FIFA World Cup was broadcasted live and this kind of situation was an embarrassment for the organising body, i.e FIFA.
Who introduced Red and Yellow Cards in Football?
The concept of red and yellow cards in football was introduced by Ken Aston, who was the head of the referees in the 1966 World Cup. He got this idea while he stopped at Kensington High Street and stared at the traffic lights.
Yellow would be for cautioning the player for any misconduct in the field like fouling, rough tackling, entering and exiting the field of play without permission, deliberately wasting time on the field, while red cards were shown for more violent conducts such as spitting, agressive fouling, head butting, showing dissent at the referee, or using abusive language.
When did Red and Yellow Cards Came into Play for the first time?
It was 4 years later, that Red and Yellow cards were officially introduced in the game, and it became an instant success. It was also the first World Cup that was broadcasted on colour televisions which made it so much popular and it also helped overcome the language barrier.
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Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
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