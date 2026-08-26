Where in India Can You Find Natural Ice Shivlings? Know the Answer

India has several places known for naturally formed ice formations that resemble a Shivling. The most famous is the Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir. Another notable site is Timmersain Mahadev Cave in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Keep reading to know in detail.

Where Can You Find a Natural Ice Shivling in India?

The two prominent locations are Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir and Timmersain Mahadev Cave in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

Where Is the Amarnath Ice Shivling Located?

The Amarnath Cave is located in the Kashmir Himalayas. The cave is situated at an altitude of about 3,888 metres. It is one of India’s most important pilgrimage sites. The annual Amarnath Yatra is held during the summer pilgrimage season.

How Does the Amarnath Ice Shivling Form?

The formation is a natural ice structure. Water enters the cave through cracks in the rock.The water freezes under suitable cold conditions. This type of formation is known as an ice stalagmite.