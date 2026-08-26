Where in India Can You Find Natural Ice Shivlings? Know the Answer
Natural ice Shivlings are found at Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir and Timmersain Mahadev Cave in Uttarakhand. Know where they form and how these natural ice formations are created.
India has several places known for naturally formed ice formations that resemble a Shivling. The most famous is the Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir. Another notable site is Timmersain Mahadev Cave in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Keep reading to know in detail.
Where Can You Find a Natural Ice Shivling in India?
The two prominent locations are Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir and Timmersain Mahadev Cave in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.
Where Is the Amarnath Ice Shivling Located?
The Amarnath Cave is located in the Kashmir Himalayas. The cave is situated at an altitude of about 3,888 metres. It is one of India’s most important pilgrimage sites. The annual Amarnath Yatra is held during the summer pilgrimage season.
How Does the Amarnath Ice Shivling Form?
The formation is a natural ice structure. Water enters the cave through cracks in the rock.The water freezes under suitable cold conditions. This type of formation is known as an ice stalagmite.
Where Is the Timmersain Mahadev Ice Shivling?
Timmersain Mahadev Cave is located in Niti Valley of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. The cave is popularly known as Uttarakhand’s Chhota Amarnath. A natural ice Shivling forms inside the cave during winter.
Why Is Timmersain Called Chhota Amarnath?
Timmersain Mahadev is called Chhota Amarnath because like the Amarnath Cave it is associated with a naturally occurring ice formation worshipped as a Shivling.
Natural Ice Shivlings in India
|Feature
|Amarnath
|Timmersain Mahadev
|Location
|Kashmir
|Niti Valley, Chamoli
|State/UT
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Uttarakhand
|Cave
|Amarnath Cave
|Timmersain Mahadev Cave
|Natural formation
|Ice stalagmite
|Natural ice Shivling
|Famous name
|Baba Barfani
|Chhota Amarnath
|Region
|Himalayas
|Himalayas
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.