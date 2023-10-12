Independent or Third party Candidates 2024 List

The race for 2024 United States presidential elections is heating up and several independent and third-party candidates have already announced their intentions to run.

These candidates are hoping to challenge the two major parties, the Democrats and the Republicans, which have dominated American politics for decades.

Here is a list of some of the most notable independent and third-party candidates who have announced their candidacy for president in 2024:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Independent): Kennedy is an environmental lawyer and the son of Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated while running for president in 1968. He has been a vocal critic of the COVID-19 vaccine and other public health measures.

Vivek Ramaswamy (Independent): Ramaswamy is a successful entrepreneur and the author of the book "Woke, Inc.: Inside the Social Justice Scam." He is running on a platform of economic nationalism and opposition to woke ideology.

Cornel West (Independent): West is a philosopher and activist who has been a vocal critic of both the Democratic and Republican parties. He is running on a platform of economic justice and social equality.

Kanye West (Independent): West is a rapper and fashion designer who ran for president in 2020. He has not yet announced a specific platform for 2024, but he has said that he wants to "fix the world."

Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian Party): Jorgensen was the Libertarian Party's nominee for president in 2020. She is running on a platform of limited government, free markets, and individual liberty.

Howie Hawkins (Green Party): Hawkins is a socialist activist who was the Green Party's nominee for president in 2020. He is running on a platform of economic justice, environmental protection, and peace.

These are just a few of the independent and third-party candidates who are running for president in 2024. It is still too early to say how successful any of these candidates will be, but their presence in the race could make for a more competitive and interesting election.

What Are the Challenges Facing Independent and Third-Party Candidates?

Independent and third-party candidates face a number of challenges, including:

Lack of name recognition: Most Americans are not familiar with independent and third-party candidates, and it can be difficult for them to get their message out.

Lack of funding: Independent and third-party candidates typically have less money to spend on their campaigns than the major party candidates.

Difficulty getting on the ballot: Independent and third-party candidates often have to meet strict requirements to get on the ballot in all 50 states.

Negative stereotypes: Independent and third-party candidates are often stereotyped as being "spoilers" who can only take votes away from the major party candidates.

It remains to be seen how successful independent and third-party candidates will be in the 2024 presidential election. However, their presence in the race could make for a more competitive and interesting election.