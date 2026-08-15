PM Modi Indepedence Day Speech
Focus

Top 10 Batters With the Most Fifties in Test Cricket: Full List

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 13:21 IST

Test cricket's most consistent batters feature in this list. Check the top 10 players with the most fifties in Test history.

Batsmen With Most 50s in Test Cricket
Batsmen With Most 50s in Test Cricket

Scoring 50 or more runs continuously in Test matches shows that a batsman is quite strong and reliable. Hitting the half century mark is not easy as it requires a batsman to play consistently for many years. As Sri Lanka and India face each other in a Test series, it is essential to know which players around the world have scored most 50s in the format. 

This list ranks batsmen who have scored the most half centuries in Test cricket format. 

Top 10 Batters With the Most Fifties in Test Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar currently tops this list with 68 Test fifties. Among active players Joe Root is currently rising through the ranks:

 

Rank

Batter

Team

Tests

Runs

Fifties

1

Sachin Tendulkar

India

200

15,921

68

2

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

West Indies

164

11,867

66

3

Joe Root

England

158

13,543

66

4

Rahul Dravid

India

164

13,288

63

5

Allan Border

Australia

156

11,174

63

6

Ricky Ponting

Australia

168

13,378

62

7

Jacques Kallis

South Africa

166

13,289

58

8

Alastair Cook

England

161

12,472

57

9

Kumar Sangakkara

Sri Lanka

134

12,400

52

10

Brian Lara

West Indies

149

11,814

50

Who Has the Most Fifties in Test Cricket?

Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record of most 50s in Test cricket format. He scored a total of 68 fifties in 200 Test matches during his career from 1989 to 2013. 

Which Active Batter is Closest to Sachin Tendulkar's Record?

Joe Root is the closest active batter who can beat the record of Sachin Tendulkar. Currently Joe has 66 fifties so far. He is still playing Test cricket for England and in his current form he can surpass Tendulkar’s record. 

Top 5 Indian Batters With the Most Test Fifties

Indian batters have a strong history of scoring fifties in Test cricket. Here are the top five players: 

Rank

Batter

Fifties

1

Sachin Tendulkar

68

2

Rahul Dravid

63

3

VVS Laxman

56

4

Sunil Gavaskar

45

5

Virender Sehwag

32

Most Fifties vs Most Centuries in Test Cricket

These two records show different kinds of consistency. Most 50s in Test cricket shows how often a batter gets a good start and builds an innings. On the other hand most 100s shows how often a batter converts that start into a big score on the board. Sachin Tendulkar from India leads both the records: 

Record

Leader

Most Fifties in Tests

Sachin Tendulkar (68)

Most Centuries in Tests

Sachin Tendulkar (51)

Tendulkar leads both lists. This shows he was not just consistent. He also knew how to turn good starts into big innings most of the time.


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 15, 2026, 13:21 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News