Top 10 Batters With the Most Fifties in Test Cricket: Full List

Scoring 50 or more runs continuously in Test matches shows that a batsman is quite strong and reliable. Hitting the half century mark is not easy as it requires a batsman to play consistently for many years. As Sri Lanka and India face each other in a Test series, it is essential to know which players around the world have scored most 50s in the format.

This list ranks batsmen who have scored the most half centuries in Test cricket format.

Top 10 Batters With the Most Fifties in Test Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar currently tops this list with 68 Test fifties. Among active players Joe Root is currently rising through the ranks: