Top 10 Batters With the Most Fifties in Test Cricket: Full List
Test cricket's most consistent batters feature in this list. Check the top 10 players with the most fifties in Test history.
Scoring 50 or more runs continuously in Test matches shows that a batsman is quite strong and reliable. Hitting the half century mark is not easy as it requires a batsman to play consistently for many years. As Sri Lanka and India face each other in a Test series, it is essential to know which players around the world have scored most 50s in the format.
This list ranks batsmen who have scored the most half centuries in Test cricket format.
Top 10 Batters With the Most Fifties in Test Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar currently tops this list with 68 Test fifties. Among active players Joe Root is currently rising through the ranks:
|
Rank
|
Batter
|
Team
|
Tests
|
Runs
|
Fifties
|
1
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
India
|
200
|
15,921
|
68
|
2
|
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|
West Indies
|
164
|
11,867
|
66
|
3
|
Joe Root
|
England
|
158
|
13,543
|
66
|
4
|
Rahul Dravid
|
India
|
164
|
13,288
|
63
|
5
|
Allan Border
|
Australia
|
156
|
11,174
|
63
|
6
|
Ricky Ponting
|
Australia
|
168
|
13,378
|
62
|
7
|
Jacques Kallis
|
South Africa
|
166
|
13,289
|
58
|
8
|
Alastair Cook
|
England
|
161
|
12,472
|
57
|
9
|
Kumar Sangakkara
|
Sri Lanka
|
134
|
12,400
|
52
|
10
|
Brian Lara
|
West Indies
|
149
|
11,814
|
50
Who Has the Most Fifties in Test Cricket?
Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record of most 50s in Test cricket format. He scored a total of 68 fifties in 200 Test matches during his career from 1989 to 2013.
Which Active Batter is Closest to Sachin Tendulkar's Record?
Joe Root is the closest active batter who can beat the record of Sachin Tendulkar. Currently Joe has 66 fifties so far. He is still playing Test cricket for England and in his current form he can surpass Tendulkar’s record.
Top 5 Indian Batters With the Most Test Fifties
Indian batters have a strong history of scoring fifties in Test cricket. Here are the top five players:
|
Rank
|
Batter
|
Fifties
|
1
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
68
|
2
|
Rahul Dravid
|
63
|
3
|
VVS Laxman
|
56
|
4
|
Sunil Gavaskar
|
45
|
5
|
Virender Sehwag
|
32
Most Fifties vs Most Centuries in Test Cricket
These two records show different kinds of consistency. Most 50s in Test cricket shows how often a batter gets a good start and builds an innings. On the other hand most 100s shows how often a batter converts that start into a big score on the board. Sachin Tendulkar from India leads both the records:
|
Record
|
Leader
|
Most Fifties in Tests
|
Sachin Tendulkar (68)
|
Most Centuries in Tests
|
Sachin Tendulkar (51)
Tendulkar leads both lists. This shows he was not just consistent. He also knew how to turn good starts into big innings most of the time.
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